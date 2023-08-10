Hollywood Star, Producer and Chef Open Hotel in Spain

Hotel brand Nobu Hospitality was founded by Hollywood star Robert De Niro, chef and restauranteur Nobu Matsuhisa, and film producer and businessman Meir Teper.

Today, the hotel group opened its fifth hotel in Spain – Nobu Hotel San Sebastian. The hotel is located in the former Vista Eder Palace, one of the last historic buildings on La Concha Bay designed by architect Francisco Urcola, and is a 15-minute walk from San Sebastián’s Old Town, Parte Vieja. It is close to the main railway station and 20 minutes from San Sebastian airport. The interiors, conceptualized by Tomas Alía from Studio Caramba, and the property of course includes a Nobu restaurant.