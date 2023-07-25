Holland America’s Ultimate Mediterranean & Atlantic Passage

Add Comment
40 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read

Holland America Line was one of the first companies to feature cruise vacations that went beyond a transatlantic crossing, and today it is continuing to innovate its itineraries by offering unusual voyages like new ultimate Mediterranean and Atlantic passage sailing.

The “42-day Ultimate Mediterranean & Atlantic Passage” aboard Volendam was inspired by a voyage Holland America Line operated nearly 100 years ago.

The 2024 departure sails roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, allowing guests to experience 16 different ports across nine countries, all without international air.

