Holland America: New Chef Morimoto Restaurant on Nieuw Amsterdam

5 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Harry Johnson
Holland America Line announced the upcoming opening of Morimoto By Sea – a new, exclusive dining experience aboard Nieuw Amsterdam opening on the ship’s December 16, 2023, voyage, and the first stand-alone restaurant at sea for Chef Masaharu Morimoto.

The restaurant will offer delicious, Asian-inspired dishes and beverages from Chef Morimoto, the cruise line’s “Fresh Fish Ambassador.” The menu will emphasize fresh fish dishes to reflect Holland America Line’s new Global Fresh Fish Program.

The debut of Morimoto By Sea on Nieuw Amsterdam follows Holland America Line’s recent launch of its global fresh fish program, which includes a Morimoto By Sea pop-up experience once per cruise on the fleet’s other 10 ships in either Pinnacle Grill or Tamarind.

The dishes served at Chef Morimoto’s restaurant aboard Nieuw Amsterdam, at the pop-up, and all seafood offerings across Holland America Line’s fleet are sourced from a global network of 60 ports to serve 80 types of fresh fish on board.

