Holland America Line Hawaii Cruises

Holland America Line announced its upcoming cruises to Hawaii for fall 2023 through spring 2024. Itineraries range from 16 to 35 days and are roundtrip from San Diego, California, or from San Diego to Vancouver, Canada.

The Hawaiian ports of Honolulu, Hilo, Kahului, Kona and Nawiliwili are featured on the itineraries, with all cruises offering an overnight or late-night departure from Honolulu.

Ensenada, Mexico, is visited on all Holland America Line‘s Hawaii sailings, and depending on the itinerary, guests also can explore Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

“Circle Hawaii” cruises aboard Volendam or Koningsdam are 16, 17 or 18 days and sail roundtrip from San Diego.

Additional departures in the offer include Collectors’ Voyages that combine a Hawaii cruise with a Mexico sailing, and the 35-day “Hawaii, Tahiti and Marquesas” Legendary Voyage.