Holiday for Brits Officially Starts with Airport Drink

2 days ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read
British travelers love to enjoy a tipple at the airport to get in the holiday mood, with new research commissioned by Heathrow finding that for two thirds (66%) of people, a celebratory cocktail or mocktail at the airport is a ritual that signals the holiday has officially begun.

Heathrow Airport is launching limited edition ‘Airportifs’ – the cocktails and mocktails that have been created in partnership with Gordon Ramsay Plane Food and Heston’s The Perfectionists’ Café using ‘Best of British’ ingredients, for holidaymakers to celebrate this Great British tradition.

The purple drinks are available now for the month of October with Heathrow reminding passengers to always drink responsibly when traveling.

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

