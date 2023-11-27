Holiday Flight Cancellation: What Can You Claim And How?

Package holidays are popular with the vacationers, and offer an efficient, reasonably-priced option for holidaymakers on a budget. But, while booking a package holiday can offer cost savings, it also carries the risk of your entire holiday being canceled or rescheduled in the event of a flight cancellation.

With the holiday travel season is upon us, industry experts share their advice on the best options for claiming compensation if your flight has recently been delayed or canceled.

If your package holiday flights are canceled, you have three options available: a full refund, an alternative route to your desired destination, and the potential to receive compensation from the airline.

In these particular scenarios, instances of delays and cancellations due to air traffic control limitations are classified as ‘extraordinary circumstances,’ making them ineligible for compensation.

The airline is obliged to offer you additional services, depending on the duration of your delay and waiting time, in situations where there are flight delays or cancellations caused by an ‘extraordinary circumstance’.

If your flight is delayed by a minimum of 2 hours, you have the right to enjoy complimentary meals and refreshments, along with entitlement to free overnight accommodation and airport transfers in case the flight is rescheduled for the following day.

In the event of a travel operator needing to cancel a package holiday, they must inform you promptly and without unnecessary delay. This is done to ensure that you are sufficiently informed in a timely manner, allowing you to make alternative arrangements or pursue refunds.

If the flight is canceled while you are at the airport, it is recommended that you promptly contact your travel company to discuss the available options, as many individuals may experience disruption.

In the event that the delay exceeds a duration of five hours without resulting in a cancellation, it should also be possible for you to opt against traveling and receive a complete reimbursement for your ticket.

If it is not possible to reschedule your flight, resulting in the cancellation of your entire vacation, the travel company is obligated to provide either an alternative holiday option, if available, or a full refund of the package price, which includes more than just the flight component.

The travelers do have the option of claiming a full refund or rescheduling their trip, depending on their personal circumstances.

There are several factors the holidaymakers can consider making this decision: