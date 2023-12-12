Ho Ho Hold Up – Need NYE Plans? 

Well, look no further, as in no overlooking, because notable restaurants and experiences in San Francisco and beyond are on offer to help ring in 2024!

1275 McKinstry St, Napa, CA 94559

December 31, 9:45 am – 4:30 pm

Celebrate New Year’s Eve in style aboard the Napa Valley Wine Train’s Legacy train. Embark on the ultimate culinary journey with a tasting of iconic wines, a 3-course gourmet meal, and a 2-hour winery party at Grgich Hills Estate, counting down to the midnight ball drop in Paris. The fun doesn’t end there, keep the party going with dancing in the open-air car on the way back to the station.

Toast to life, history, and enjoying the moment as the chapter on 2023 is closed, and look onward to an exciting year ahead. Don’t miss a chance to ring in the New Year in the heart of wine country, where luxury, libations, and laughter collide for an unforgettable celebration!

Included:

1 sparkling glass of welcome wine

3-course gourmet breakfast and lunch

2-hour winery party with small bites and wine at Grgich

Dancing in the Open-Air car

Schedule:

9:45 am – Check-in

10:00 am – Board the Train

10:15 am – Train departs

10:50 am – 12:10 PM – Vineyard views & tasting in our Open Air Car | Napa Valley Sign photo opportunity

1:15 pm – 3:15 pm – Wine, Appetizers, 3 pm Paris Ball Drop at Grgich Hills Estate

4:30 pm – Train returns

Reservations: https://www.winetrain.com/daily-tours/midnight-in-paris/

125 3rd St, San Francisco, CA 94105

Astra, The St. Regis San Francisco’s signature restaurant offering a fine dining experience with exquisite American dishes inspired by the freshest seasonal ingredients California has to offer, is hosting a New Year’s Eve dinner to welcome 2024. Served in a contemporary atmosphere decorated for the occasion, a three-course prix fixe menu will include holiday specialties created with locally sourced ingredients such as Roasted Guinea Hen Consommé with Quail Egg and Mirepoix Brunoise, Dry Aged Flannery Ribeye with Hasselback Potato and Wagon Wheel Cheese Fondue, and Tripple Mousse Chocolate Cake. The Art of Champagne Sabrage will commemorate the night with Ruinart Champagne. The dinner is $150 per person. Optional wine pairing is an additional $75 per person. Email [email protected] for additional details.

Reservations: Please visitOpen Table to reserve.

8 Kenneth Rexroth Pl, San Francisco, CA 94133

Lunch: starting at 12:00 pm; Dinner: starting at 5:00 pm

Eight Tables by George Chen, inspired by the dining style of shifan tsai, or “private chateau cuisine,” located above China Live and recognized as one of TIME Magazine World’s Greatest Places, has released their New Year’s Eve celebration lunch and dinner reservation on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Chef de Cuisine Floyd Nunn specially curated a reimagined traditional Chinese cuisine, prepared with the finest local and seasonal ingredients, plus exclusive wine pairings by the glass. New Year’s Eve lunch begins at $350 per person, and New Year’s Eve dinner begins at $400 per person. Make New Year’s Eve a celebration with a reservation now as limited seating is available for Chinese fine dining at its absolute finest!

Reservations: Please visit Tock to reserve

369 The Embarcadero San Francisco, CA 94105

December 31 · 6:00 pm – January 1, 2024 · 12:30 am PST

EPIC Steak’s NYE dinner experience is available for $235 per person. Purchase tickets now.

EPIC Steak NYE 2023 Menu:

~Amuse~

Uni Toast~ Iberian Lardo, Aged Sherry Vinegar

Caviar Steam Bun~ Cured Egg Custard

First Course

~Charcoal Cured Beef Carpaccio~

Rocket Greens, Black Truffle Emulsion, Parmigiano Reggiano (Crostini)

~Yuzu Cured Halibut Crudo~

Watermelon radish, Meyer Lemon, Micro Basil, Agromato (Sesame Crackers)

~Beet Tartare~

Bruleed Laura Chanel Goat Cheese, Winter Citrus, Mizuna

Wild Mushroom Soup~

Shasta Porcinis, Crispy garlic, Pecorino Foam

Second Course

~Wagyu Polpette~

Brandied Peppercorn Sauce, Huckleberry Compote, Juniper oil

Olive Oil Poached Gulf Prawns~

Garlic- Pimenton Puree, Crispy Garlic, country bread

White Truffle Risotto~

Alba Truffles, Parmigiano Reggiano.

Reservations: Tickets can be purchased via this Eventbrite link.

399 The Embarcadero, San Francisco, CA 94105



December 31 · 7:00 pm – January 1, 2024 · 12:30 am PST

At Waterbar, guests can celebrate with a multi-course menu priced at $295 per person. Get tickets now!

The menu will feature dishes including:

Sea Urchin Chawanmushi

Scallop and Butternut Squash Rotolo

Wagyu Tartlet

Turbot a la Muniere OR Ahi Tuna and Kabocha Squash Mille Feuille

NY Strip OR Lamb Cordon Bleu

Selection of Desserts

Reservations: Tickets can be purchased via this Eventbrite link.

7277 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

9:00 pm – 2:00 pm

Located in the city’s vibrant downtown, W Scottsdale will host an exclusive New Year’s Eve bash that dares its guests to dream big with the theme, “Imaginarium.” On Sunday, December 31st, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., the stylish oasis in the heart of Downtown Scottsdale’s entertainment district will go all out with a talented DJ, dancing, live entertainment, a full bar, and more.

Guests can live it up on the last day of the year at WET Deck and Cottontail Lounge with mind-bending visuals and interactive performances with an artistic twist, all highlighted by the only fireworks show in Old Town. Tickets start at $50 per person. VIP table service will be available by contacting [email protected] or 602-405-0099. The event is 21+.

Reservations: https://cottontaillounge.com/

838 Grant Ave, San Francisco, CA

Sunday, December 31, starting at 5:00 pm

Empress by Boon, San Francisco’s must-visit epicurean destination, is excited to release a celebratory menu to ring in the New Year! On Sunday, December 31, Michelin-starred chef Ho Chee Boon curated an exceptional prix fixe menu based on his international culinary experience. He uses traditional techniques combined with fresh ingredients from local purveyors to produce dishes that are not only contemporary but have the essence of traditional Cantonese cuisine.

Reservations: To join Empress by Boon on this special day, please visit OpenTable to save a table today

2033 Union St, San Francisco, CA

11:30 am – 9:00 pm

Blue Whale Restaurant & Lounge, San Francisco’s newest must-visit culinary destination in the SF Marina neighborhood, is excited to invite guests to join them on Sunday, December 31, to celebrate the last day of 2023! Crafted by Michelin-starred chef Ho Chee Boon, Blue Whale’s seasonal menu is consisted of a diverse Asian cuisine based on chef’s past travels and experiences. Some of the highlights include Malaysia Rojak, Crispy Duck Salad, Malaysian Grilled California Red Snapper, and more. Join in on this celebratory day while sipping on our signature cocktails with friends and loved ones. Blue Whale looks forward to celebrating this day with everyone!

Reservations: Please visit OpenTable to reserve a table.

219 Healdsburg Avenue, Healdsburg CA 95448

5:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Celebrate the arrival of 2024 this New Year’s Eve in Wine Country at Spoonbar, the acclaimed restaurant nestled within the h2 Hotel in Healdsburg. On Sunday December 31, guests can enjoy a festive three-course dinner menu featuring delectable dishes such as Lobster Bisque, Grilled Swordfish, Porcini Tagliatelle and decadent desserts as well as optional wine pairing to ring in the New Year.

Spoonbar’s favorite dynamic musical duo, John Schott on guitar and Marc Capelle on piano, will entertain throughout the night with their inspiring blend of soul, pop, and jazz tunes.

Full Menu: https://spoonbar.com/events/?id=52

Reservations: Please call 707-433-7222