Short News Afghanistan Travel Cultural Travel News eTurboNews | eTN NewsBrief

Tourists Surge in Historical Sites of Afghanistan

Add Comment
3 days ago
by Binayak Karki
1 min read
afghanistan,historical site of afghanistan, Tourists Surge in Historical Sites of Afghanistan, eTurboNews | eTN
Avatar
Written by Binayak Karki

SME in Travel? Click here!

Over the past six months, Bamyan, a historical site of Afghanistan in central province of Afghanistan, has attracted more than 115,000 tourists, both domestic and foreign, according to a statement from the provincial Information and Culture Department.

This influx of visitors has been driven by Bamyan’s historical and natural tourist attractions, creating employment opportunities for the local population.

Tourists purchase local handicrafts, and local residents provide transportation and accommodation services – directly supporting the economy. Domestic tourists visit Bamyan to escape their daily routines and find peace, spending money on transportation, food, and local crafts during their visits.

The tourism industry is also beneficial for locals like working the tourism sector, like taxi drivers, transporting tourists to places like Band-e-Amir National Park.

The province’s tourism season typically lasts about five months, and experts emphasize the need for short-term training courses and professional management to further develop this vital industry.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Avatar

Binayak Karki

Binayak - based in Kathmandu - is an editor and author writing for eTurboNews.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing