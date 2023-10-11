Tourists Surge in Historical Sites of Afghanistan

Over the past six months, Bamyan, a historical site of Afghanistan in central province of Afghanistan, has attracted more than 115,000 tourists, both domestic and foreign, according to a statement from the provincial Information and Culture Department.

This influx of visitors has been driven by Bamyan’s historical and natural tourist attractions, creating employment opportunities for the local population.

Tourists purchase local handicrafts, and local residents provide transportation and accommodation services – directly supporting the economy. Domestic tourists visit Bamyan to escape their daily routines and find peace, spending money on transportation, food, and local crafts during their visits.

The tourism industry is also beneficial for locals like working the tourism sector, like taxi drivers, transporting tourists to places like Band-e-Amir National Park.

The province’s tourism season typically lasts about five months, and experts emphasize the need for short-term training courses and professional management to further develop this vital industry.