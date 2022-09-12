Hilton to debut its newest hotel brand in New York Times Square

Hilton’s new hotel will set the stage for a new standard of hospitality in Times Square, for today’s discerning traveler

Today, Hilton announced the signing of Tempo by Hilton Times Square, expected to open in 2023 as the global premiere of Hilton’s newest brand.

Owned by L&L Holding Company and Fortress Investment Group, and managed by Hilton, the 661-room lifestyle hotel is located at TSX Broadway, the city’s new 46-story entertainment and hospitality destination that will also be home to TSX Entertainment, a next generation entertainment company that will empower the world’s most innovative artists and fans to stage the moments that define pop culture.

Pioneering a new hospitality category, Tempo by Hilton is a contemporary lifestyle hotel brand designed for the ambitious, modern traveler, a perfect addition to the energy of Times Square.

“We’re delighted to introduce Tempo by Hilton to the world from the heart of Manhattan with the debut of Tempo by Hilton Times Square,” said Matt Schuyler, chief brand officer, Hilton. “As our newest brand, Tempo by Hilton is designed to create an elevated and innovative stay, with thoughtfully appointed rooms that offer comfort and functionality plus an emphasis on well-being. Tempo by Hilton Times Square will set the stage for a new standard of hospitality in Times Square, for today’s discerning traveler.”

Tempo by Hilton Times Square is a strong addition to Hilton’s growing and diverse portfolio in the city.

“Hilton has maintained a strong presence in New York City throughout its history, with more than 50 hotels currently welcoming travelers from all over the world,” said Danny Hughes, executive vice president and president, Americas, Hilton. “With the city’s continued development boom, it was the perfect time to introduce our newest lifestyle brand and Tempo by Hilton’s first hotel to the world’s most dynamic destination. Tempo by Hilton Times Square will channel the energy of Manhattan and complement all that TSX Broadway and the Big Apple have to offer.”

Hotel guests will also have access to entertainment and performance programming onsite from TSX Entertainment, a newly-launched entertainment and technology platform, available only at TSX Broadway. The hotel represents a critical element of an exciting new entertainment and retail development.

“People from near and far are eager to once again experience the excitement, the marvel, the lights, and the one-of-a-kind atmosphere Times Square offers,” said David Levinson, chairman and chief executive officer, L&L Holding Company.

“As TSX Broadway and our partner TSX Entertainment takes the lead on reimagining how the district can meet the needs and desires of brands, consumers and New York City at large, Tempo by Hilton Times Square offers a home base for guests to experience Times Square like never before. We look forward to welcoming guests to experience the first full-building retail and entertainment ecosystem firsthand.”

“Tempo by Hilton Times Square is bringing a beautiful, one-of-a-kind hotel to the most iconic entertainment district in the world,” said Robert Lapidus, president and chief investment officer, L&L Holding Company. “Driving the reinvigoration of entertainment, experiences, and engagement that has made Times Square the crossroads of the world, TSX Broadway will allow guests to experience this firsthand, unlocking a hospitality and entertainment package unlike any other.”

TSX Broadway is Times Square’s newest 550,000-square-foot tower, bringing experiential retail, integrated signage and cutting-edge entertainment spaces to the most trafficked corner in the Western Hemisphere.

In addition to Tempo by Hilton Times Square, TSX Broadway will be home to the historic Palace Theatre. The Palace Theatre was lifted using a series of hydraulic jacks to 30 feet above street level. At its new home on TSX Broadway’s third floor, the theater is undergoing a complete renovation and restoration project. The effort will restore the theater’s interior to its original grandeur and integrate new and necessary infrastructure and technology into the 109-year-old structure.

In partnership with TSX Entertainment, TSX Broadway will have exclusive features including the only permanent outdoor stage in Times Square, an interior theater that opens out of the building’s main sign over Times Square and is suspended 30 feet in the air, overlooking the iconic TKTS Red Steps, and a state-of-the-art digital canvas.

TSX Broadway will have the largest sign package in Times Square – the first and only full-building LED façade system in New York City, spanning 580 feet up the tower with unparalleled programming capabilities.