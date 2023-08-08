Hilton on a rapid expansion plan in Saudi Arabia

Hilton Worldwide plans to open 50 new hotels in Saudi Arabia by 2025. Hilton brands in Saudi Arabia will include Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton, Hinton Han, Contad, and Hilton Villas

This expansion aligns with Hilton’s global growth strategy in the Middle East and North Africa and the MENA region. With over 100 hotels currently in the region, Hilton aims to double that number to 200 by 2025.

Saudi Arabia stands as a prime market. Hilton will create more than 20,000 jobs in the Kingdom

It is projected that this expansion will create over 20,000 job opportunities in Saudi Arabia.

Is the Saudi Market in Need of More?

According to a report by the Saudi Chambers Council, Saudi Arabia needs approximately 100,000 new hotel rooms by 2030, representing a 50% increase from the current room count.