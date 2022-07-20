Award Winning Breaking Travel News Culture Destination Hospitality Industry Italy News Tourist Transportation Travel Wire News

High-speed train: Venue for an international award

18 hours ago
by Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy
Add Comment
5 min read
AD of Trenitalia onboard the high-speed award event - image courtesy of M.Masciullo
Written by Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy

On board a high-speed train traveling from Rome to Maratea, the program of the XIV edition of Marateale 2022 award was presented.

On board a Frecciarossa high-speed train traveling from Rome to Maratea, the program of the XIV edition of Marateale 2022 – Basilicata International Award – was presented. This award is one of the most anticipated events and is the seventh art event to take place in the suggestive pearl of the Tyrrhenian Sea, from July 27-31, 2022.

The partnership between the Trenitalia train, the Frecciarossa, and Marateale confirms the commitment of the FS (Train) Group in favor of culture and the enhancement of the territory. This is as it was envisaged in the Industrial Plan FS 2022-2031 which will give in the next decade a great boost to Italy and to its southern area.

Present at the event were the CEO of Trenitalia, Luigi Corradi; the High Speed Business Director, Pietro Diamantini; the Mayor of Maratea, Daniele Stoppelli; the President of Stardust, Simone Giacomini; the Artistic Director of Alice nella Città, Gianluca Giannelli; and the Artistic Director of Marateale, Nicola Timpone.

Speeding to the Marateale Film Festival

Marateale every year sees the participation of numerous prominent actors and key players from the world of cinema who intervene to present their recent films and participate in masterclasses as well as opportunities for meetings, debates, and interviews.

In addition to the location of the Santa Venere hotel, the event can be followed from several points in the city thanks to the presence of various large size screens positioned in the area of the event. From July 24 in Piazza del Gesù, a film projection area with free admission will also be set up for viewing films, including previews.

Maratea can be reached with the Frecce as well as Reggio Calabria In less than 3 hours from Rome. The offer is also enriched with intercity and regional train services.

Not only that…

There are also discounts for those who choose to participate in the festival using the train. This is a concrete way to promote collective mobility as a stimulus for ever greater territorial cohesion and the development of the country.

This collaboration is part of the perspective of bringing people closer to choosing the train to reach seaside and mountain locations.

“Once again this summer we connected more tourist locations by train, offering widespread connections with the train Links, said the AD Luigi Corradi. In addition to the intercity stops and the regional scheduled train stops, it is possible to reach Maratea with 6 Frecce frequencies a day, 2 Frecciarossa, and 4 Frecciargento.

There is also a special offer for those who will participate in the event from July 27-31 and will reach Maratea with the Frecce. A “Special Events” rate with discounts is available using the MARATEALE code during the purchase phase. More information is available on the Trenitalia website.

Share this Article
PrintCopyLinkedInTelegramVKMessengerWhatsAppSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXing
More on: | | | |

Related News

You may also like

About the author

Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy

Mario is a veteran in the travel industry.
His experience extends worldwide since 1960 when at the age of 21 he started exploring Japan, Hong Kong, and Thailand.
Mario has seen the World Tourism develop up to date and witnessed the
destruction of the root/testimony of the past of a good number of countries in favor of modernity/progress.
During the last 20 years Mario's travel experience has concentrated in South East Asia and of late included the Indian Sub Continent.

Part of Mario's work experience includes multi activities in the Civil Aviation
field concluded after organizing the kik off of for Malaysia Singapore Airlines in Italy as an Institutor and continued for 16 years in the role of Sales /Marketing Manager Italy for Singapore Airlines after the split of the two governments in October 1972.

Mario's official Journalist license is by the "National Order of Journalists Rome, Italy in 1977.

View all posts

Leave a Comment

Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly