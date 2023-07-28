High Speed Train from Rome to Pompeii

Thanks to an agreement between the Italian Ministry of Culture and the Italian State Railways, Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane, tourists and visitors can now reach Pompeii from Rome in under two hours on Sundays via new direct train service.

The new service was officially opened on Sunday 16 July, when dignitaries including the Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, the CEO of the FS Italiane Group Luigi Ferraris, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni boarded the train for the inaugural journey from Rome’s Termini Station.