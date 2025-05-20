High-Level Forum on Economic Development in Tunisia

Alain St.Ange, the presidential candidate for the Republic of Seychelles, is currently in Tunisia to participate in a high-level strategic forum led by the private sector to promote economic development across the African continent.

Internationally acclaimed for his leadership in the tourism industry, St.Ange was invited by Mohamed Ayachi Ajroudi, a key player in pan-African transformation. Ajroudi is the President of Power Invest Mediterranean, T4H – Technology for Humanity (a pan-African leader in tech for good), CNIM Saudi Arabia, and Secteur Privé Africa, headquartered in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

This high-level gathering brought together key decision-makers from various backgrounds to explore innovative pathways for economic growth in Africa. The discussions focused on ICT (Information and Communication Technologies, including Artificial Intelligence), renewable energy, construction, the entertainment industry, and tourism, particularly the development of film production studios.

The forum emphasized the vital role of pan-African partnerships in accelerating inclusive, sustainable, and sovereign growth across the continent.

The event also featured virtual interventions from internationally renowned figures, including:

• Dominique Strauss-Kahn, economist, speaking from Paris,

• Christian Mantei, Vice-President of Atout France,

• Alain Dolium, founder and CEO of T4H Group, speaks from London.

Among the distinguished guests was His Excellency the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Libya, whose presence reinforced the diplomatic and strategic dimension of this pan-African initiative.