Hidden Malta Completes Prime Time PBS TV Shoot

Current premium viewers: 4

Peter Greenberg and his production team just completed principal photography on their latest one-hour global television special HIDDEN MALTA, which is scheduled to premiere in Fall 2025 on PBS-TV as well as across international digital streaming platforms including Amazon Prime and Apple TV+.

“I have been traveling to Malta for nearly 30 years,” says Greenberg, who is Travel Editor for CBS News, “and I’m thrilled to now be able to share some of its hidden treasures with the world. If you’re looking for a rich, deep culture and history that still lives, Malta is definitely one of the capitals of great storytelling and experience.”

Carlo Micallef, CEO, Malta Tourism Authority (MTA), noted that:

“MTA worked closely with Peter Greenberg and his producers to identify some of Malta’s unique experiences not found in traditional guidebooks, brochures or on the internet.”

Micallef added that “this program, hosted by such an international travel icon as Peter Greenberg, will attract visitors from both the American market as well as from around the world, who are looking to explore Malta and its sister islands of Gozo and Comino, for more unique off the beaten track experiences.”

HIDDEN MALTA Television Distribution and Affluent Audience Reach

HIDDEN MALTA will air across the United States on television on PBS, reaching a coveted audience through engaging stories that invite people from every walk of life to explore new places, new ideas, and new experiences. The program will also have multiple repeat broadcasts beyond the initial broadcast, reaching millions more Americans. HIDDEN MALTA will then be distributed globally on streaming platforms, including Amazon Prime and Apple TV+.

Peter Greenberg on location in Malta – Fort St. Angelo

Peter Greenberg Worldwide Eye on Travel Radio Broadcast from Malta

During the production, Greenberg hosted his national CBS News Eye on Travelshowfrom Malta. It’s the longest running, highest rated travel program on radio, with a weekly national audience of 3.4 million, in addition to being available via global streaming. And there will be an additional Eye on Travel broadcast – as well as a podcast – from Malta later this year to coincide with the broadcast premiere of HIDDEN MALTA.

Michelle Buttigieg, MTA Representative North America, added “we are very excited about the fall premiere of HIDDEN MALTA. We are confident that this Peter Greenberg one hour TV special will certainly lure, even those who have already been, to go back and explore more off the beaten track on our Mediterranean archipelago.”

Peter Greenberg on location in Malta – Boat to Gozo

Peter Greenberg

A multiple Emmy award-winning investigative reporter and producer, Peter Greenberg is America’s most recognized, honored and respected front-line travel news journalist. Known in the travel industry as “The Travel Detective,” Greenberg broadcasts breaking news and investigative reports from around the world each week as Travel Editor for CBS News.

For more information on Peter Greenberg Worldwide visit petergreenbergworldwide.com.

Malta

Malta and its sister islands Gozo and Comino, an archipelago in the Mediterranean, boasts a year round sunny climate and 8,000 years of intriguing history. It is home to three UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including Valletta, Malta’s Capital, built by the proud Knights of St. John. Malta has the oldest free-standing stone architecture in the world, showcasing one of the British Empire’s most formidable defense systems, and includes a rich mix of domestic, religious and military structures from the ancient, medieval and early modern periods. Rich in culture, Malta has a year-round calendar of events and festivals, attractive beaches, yachting, trendy gastronomical scene with six Michelin one-star and one Michelin two-star restaurants and a thriving nightlife, there is something for everyone.

For more information on Malta, please go to visitmalta.com.