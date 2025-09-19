In New York City, September 18, at the Whitby Hotel. Presented by Peter Greenberg, host and producer, this one-hour global television special HIDDEN MALTA is scheduled to premiere in the Fall on PBS-TV in stations across the US, as well as across international digital streaming platforms including Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, and YouTube.

In attendance at the Premiere were special guests, Hon. Dr. Ian Borg, Malta’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs & Tourism, Carlo Micallef, CEO Malta Tourism Authority (MTA), and Michelle Buttigieg, MTA Representative North America. Joining them were H.E. Godfrey Xuereb, Malta’s Ambassador to the United States, and H.E. Natasha Meli-Daudey, Malta’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

Also present from Malta Tourism Authority were Arthur Grima, Marketing Director, and Yasmine Scorfna, Assistant Marketing Manager.

“I have been traveling to Malta for nearly 30 years,” says Greenberg, who is Travel Editor for CBS News, “and I’m thrilled to now be able to share some of its hidden treasures with the world. If you’re looking for a rich, deep culture and history that still lives, Malta is definitely one of the capitals of great storytelling and experience.”

What is the allure of HIDDEN MALTA?

Peter Greenberg’s HIDDEN series goes beyond gift shops, tour buses, and typical brochures and reveals the little-known but extraordinary experiences that are also accessible to everyone.In HIDDEN MALTA, Greenberg travels through Malta’s hidden streets, to the salt pans of Gozo, from lesser known “set-jetting” film locations, to the fine and delicate art of Maltese tiles; from fishing in a traditional Maltese Luzzu, to playing the almost forgotten game of “Brilli”. And we’re just getting started.

Hon. Dr. Ian Borg, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs & Tourism, after congratulating Peter Greenberg and his team for capturing the true essence of Malta, noted that this is very timely for the American market, as it is one of Malta’s fastest-growing tourism source markets. “This program is not just entertaining, but it helps Malta to take its rightful place on the global tourism stage.”

Hidden Malta: A One Hour Prime Time PBS TIV Special Premiered in New York

Carlo Micallef, CEO, Malta Tourism Authority (MTA), noted that “In keeping with global tourism trends that show travelers are seeking authenticity, MTA worked closely with Peter Greenberg and his producers to identify some of Malta’s unique experiences not found in traditional guidebooks, brochures or on the internet.” Micallef added that “this program, hosted by such an international travel icon as Peter Greenberg, will attract visitors from both the American market as well as from around the world, who are looking to explore Malta and its sister islands of Gozo and Comino, for more unique off the beaten-track experiences.”

Travel to Malta from North America has become easier than ever. This week, Delta Airlines announced Malta as one of its two winners for a new non-stop direct flight starting in Summer 2026. Delta’s new route connecting New York City Airport, JFK, to Malta International Airport is a game-changer for Malta Tourism promotion in North America.

HIDDEN MALTA Television Distribution and Affluent Audience Reach

HIDDEN MALTA will air across the United States on television on PBS, reaching a coveted audience through engaging stories that invite people from every walk of life to explore new places, new ideas, and new experiences. The program will also have multiple repeat broadcasts beyond the initial broadcast, reaching millions more Americans. HIDDEN MALTA will then be distributed globally on streaming platforms, including Amazon Prime and Apple TV+.

Hidden Malta: A One Hour Prime Time PBS TIV Special Premiered in New York

“The fall premiere of Peter Greenberg’s one hour TV special, Hidden Malta means that Malta is emerging from being the Hidden Gem of the Mediterranean,” says Michelle Buttigieg, MTA’s North American representative. “Even the travelers who have been to Malta will be motivated to return to discover the gems they never knew.” “The fall premiere of Peter Greenberg’s one-hour TV special, Hidden Malta, is very timely,” saidMichelle Buttigieg, MTA Representative North America. “Malta is no longer the Hidden Gem of the Mediterranean as more and more people have now been to, or heard about, Malta. We are confident that Hidden Malta will certainly lure, even those viewers who have already been, to now go back, maybe on the newly announced direct flight, and look for more off-the-beaten track experiences in Malta and its sister islands, Gozo and Comino.”

About Peter Greenberg

A multiple Emmy award-winning investigative reporter and producer, Peter Greenberg is America’s most recognized, honored and respected front-line travel news journalist. Known in the travel industry as “The Travel Detective,” Greenberg broadcasts breaking news and investigative reports from around the world each week as Travel Editor for CBS News.

For more information on Peter Greenberg Worldwide, visit www.petergreenbergworldwide.com

About Malta

Malta and its sister islands Gozo and Comino, an archipelago in the Mediterranean, boasts a year round sunny climate and 8,000 years of intriguing history. It is home to three UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including Valletta, Malta’s Capital, built by the proud Knights of St. John. Malta has the oldest free-standing stone architecture in the world, showcasing one of the British Empire’s most formidable defense systems, and includes a rich mix of domestic, religious and military structures from the ancient, medieval and early modern periods. Rich in culture, Malta has a year-round calendar of events and festivals, attractive beaches, yachting, trendy gastronomical scene with six Michelin one-star and one Michelin two-star restaurants and a thriving nightlife, there is something for everyone.

For more information on Malta, please visit www.visitmalta.com.