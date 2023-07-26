Hertz has a new Executive VP and Chief Financial Officer

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. today appointed Alexandra Brooks, the company’s interim Chief Financial Officer since April 2023 and Chief Accounting Officer since 2020, has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. In addition, Kelly Galloway, Senior Vice President, and Controller, is appointed Chief Accounting Officer.

“In her role as Chief Accounting Officer and, more recently, Interim Chief Financial Officer, Alex has demonstrated the financial acumen, leadership skills, and deep grounding in the Hertz business necessary to help lead an era of transformation at Hertz,” said Stephen Scherr, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Hertz.