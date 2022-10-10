Here’s how much money hotels are making in different US states

Here's how much money hotels are making in every US state

Hawaii hotel businesses make the most revenue overall, with each business raking in $25,811,058 on average per year.

As the hospitality industry continues to boom, with the US market currently valued at a staggering $93.07 billion, new data reveals which US states have the highest earning hotel businesses and are making the most annual revenue.

Industry experts analyzed industry data for each US state, finding that Hawaii hotel businesses make the most revenue overall, with each business raking in $25,811,058 on average per year.

In Hawaii, there are just 277 hotel businesses, in comparison to California which has 11 times more.

US states with the highest earning hotel businesses – Number of hotel businesses – Revenue per hotel business

Hawaii – 277 – $25,811,058 District of Columbia – 119 – $21,617,731 New York – 2,314 – $6,259,171 Florida – 3,485 – $5,978,995 Massachusetts – 794 – $5,576,243 California – 5,825 – $5,166,619 Illinois – 1,471 – $4,424,841 Nevada – 439 – $4,378,326 Arizona – 1,082 – $4,352,384 Maryland – 689 – $3,875,148 Colorado – 1,354 – $3,791,210

Despite having the fewest hotel businesses out of all 50 states, the District of Columbia takes second place when it comes to annual revenue, with each booming business making $21,617,731 per year on average.

New York takes third place, however, due to the high number of hotel businesses in the state (2,314) each individual business makes more than three times less revenue ($6,259,171) than those in Hawaii or DC.

Florida and Massachusetts take the next two spots, with business here making similar amounts of revenue. However, when considering the number of hotel businesses in relation to the number of total businesses in the states, Florida has much more (0.41% compared to 0.28%).

California hotel businesses make just over $5 million in revenue, with this state employing the most hotel staff. 228,964 people currently work for hotel businesses in the state, which is phenomenal when compared to Delaware which has the lowest number, with 4,023 employees overall.

Each hotel business in Illinois, Nevada, Arizona is generating over $4 million per year in revenue, whilst those in Maryland each generate $3,875,148 on average.

In which states do hotel businesses make the least revenue? – Number of hotel businesses – Revenue per hotel business

Mississippi – 689 – $1,067,190 Arkansas – 718 – $1,120,060 South Dakota – 442 – $1,147,817 Kansas – 624 – $1,274,149 Iowa – 751 – $1,288,691 North Dakota – 306 – $1,300,853 Oklahoma – 864 – $1,399,120 Nebraska – 455 – $1,463,352 West Virginia – 317 – $1,541,628 Montana – 515 – $1,546,082

Hotel businesses in Mississippi make the least revenue each year overall, with each business making $1,067,190. Interestingly, this state has a higher proportion of hotel businesses than any other state in the top 10, making up 0.88% of all total businesses.

North Dakota also makes the least amount of revenue ($1,300,853) and has the second lowest number of hotel staff overall, with just 5,267 people working for the 306 hotel businesses in the state. In proportion to the total number of businesses, however, the percentage of hotels is fairly high (0.92%) when compared to Massachusetts which has the lowest proportion (0.28%).

Wyoming has the highest number of hotel businesses as a percentage of total businesses, with 1.33%.

Massachusetts (0.28%) Connecticut (0.28%) and Rhode Island (0.32%) have the lowest number of hotel businesses as a percentage of total businesses.

Alongside California, Florida (179,522) and Texas (125,553) have the most hotel employees.

District of Columbia (119), Rhode Island (143) and Delaware (181) have the lowest number of hotel businesses.

