Here We Grow Again! 2 more TMCs join Uniglobe Travel network

Uniglobe Travel is pleased to welcome 2 more TMCs with 4 locations in Canada to the Uniglobe global network.

“In today’s climate of constant disruptions, TMCs that are part of a dependable global travel brand, tend to have a competitive advantage,” says Martin Charlwood, President & COO, Uniglobe Travel International, Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. It’s about ensuring that our members offer the best local service, knowledge and expertise in the countries they serve.”

“The Uniglobe Travel network is designed for top performing Travel Management Companies, (TMCs). The program allows TMCs to enjoy the benefits of combining their own locally established and recognized brand with the global brand of Uniglobe Travel,” says Amanda Close, VP Global Operations, Uniglobe Travel International. Some of the benefits include:

• access to leading edge technology, including Uniglobe Travel proprietary solutions – Website, App, Client Portal

• collaboration of multi-location corporate accounts

• access to technology that provides easy, fast, integrated and efficient access to, and comparison of, global published and private fare content and availability which provides TMC’s with significant fare savings for their customers

• Uniglobe Preferred Hotel programs providing access to rates and benefits for hotels around the world

• collaboration with the Uniglobe MICE network, Marine and Sport events specialists

• access to the Uniglobe Intranet which provides agencies with the ability to communicate and network with other Uniglobe members and also provides a library of resources to manage and grow their business

About UNIGLOBE Travel

With global oversight, The Uniglobe Travel organization has locations in more than 60 countries across the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East operating under a well-recognized brand, common system and servicing standards. For more than 40 years, corporate and leisure travelers have depended on the Uniglobe Travel brand to deliver services that go beyond expectations. Uniglobe Travel was founded by U. Gary Charlwood, CEO and has its world headquarters in Vancouver, B.C., Canada. Annual system-wide sales volume is $5+ billion.

Uniglobe Travel International LP is a subsidiary of the Charlwood Pacific Group, which also owns Century 21 Canada Limited Partnership, Century 21 Asia/Pacific, Centum Financial Group Inc. and other interests in travel, finance and real estate. For more information about Uniglobe Travel, please visit Uniglobe.com.

