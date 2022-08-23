Herbal Supplements MarketIs Anticipated to Register Around 7.6% CAGR from 2022 To 2032

The market for herbal supplements was USD 32.5 billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 49.7 billion by 2027. growing at a CAGR of 7.6% for the forecast period from 2021 to 2030

Market growth is driven by the growing number of people over 65 and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. herbal supplements Market growth will be aided by increased revenue and customer awareness about herbal medicines. Global Herbal Supplements Market Report provides an in-depth analysis of the market. This report analyzes the market’s key segments, drivers, restraints, and competitive landscape.

Herbal Supplements Market: Drivers and Restraints

Curcumin, an herbal Supplements ingredient, is being used more frequently as a natural color ingredient in the food industry, such as ketchup and butter and yellow cakes.

The increasing popularity of clear-label makeup products, and skin creams, is driving the industry to include natural and plant-based compounds such as curcumin in their cosmetics business.

Side effects such as constipation, stomach pain, gastric reflux, yellow stool, and gastric discomfort are some of the side effects that curcumin can cause.

The introduction of low-quality replacements like artificial food colors is limiting curcumin sales.

You Can Request Demo Version of Report Before Buying Here: https:/market.us/report/herbal-supplements-market/request-sample/

Herbal Supplements Market Trends

Food and beverage companies are now focusing on key market trends to identify consumer needs and develop innovative products that increase sales across their entire product range. In recent years, many companies have introduced innovative herbal supplement products that offer healthy alternatives to traditional foods. The market for herbal supplements is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for plant-based food and the increased use of herbal supplements in various products.

A growing number of lifestyle disorders like obesity and diabetes and the increasing global aging population have increased the demand for dietary herbal supplements to help people manage their health risks.

Recent development:

In July 2017: A patented, shelf-stable strain of probiotics was created using GanedenBC30. It is called Simply Probiotic by Herbalife Nutrition. This formula will aid in survival from a gastric passage within the intestines.

In November 2017: Swanson Health Products launched 14 new probiotic supplement variants in November 2017 to provide customized benefits for children, older adults, and women. It will improve colon health, immunity, digestive health, and flora support.

Key Companies:

Archer Daniels Midland

Glanbia

Herbalife International of America

Blackmores

Nutraceutical International

The Nature’s Bounty

Arizona Natural Products

Ricola

Naturalife Asia

Bio-Botanica

Type

Capsule

Powder

Syrup

Oil

Other

Application

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Drink

Personal Care Products

Other

Industry, By Region

Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 32.5 billion Growth Rate 7.6% Historical Years 2016-2020 Base Year 2021 Quantitative Units USD In Bn No. of Pages in Report 200+ Pages No. of Tables & Figures 150+ Format PDF/Excel Direct Order This Report: To Purchase This Premium Report Click Here:

Key questions:

What are the major players in the herbal supplements market?

What are the major regional markets?

What are the top growth strategies for players in the global herbal supplement market?

What will the Market’s future value be?

What are the main driving forces and challenges of the market?

What is the scope of the Global Herbal Supplements Market Report?

What is the future market size and growth rate for Herbal Supplements Market?

More Related Reports from Our Market.us Site:

Global alternative and complementary medicine market was worth USD 100.04 Billion in 2021, is projected to grow at a CAGR, of 21.6% between 2023-2032.

in 2021, is projected to grow at a CAGR, of between 2023-2032. Global dietary supplements market is projected to be USD 132.6 Mn in 2019 to reach USD 277.8 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.7%.

· Global Health Supplement Market Emerging Technology, Share Revenue, Gross Margin, Manufacturers Analysis 2031

Global Herbal Supplements and Remedies Market Recent Developments, Key Players, Growth Revenue 2031

Global Postnatal Health Supplements Market Futuristic Demand Analysis, Upcoming Advancement, and Growth Strategies

About Market.us

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Private Limited) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report providing firm.

Contact Details:

Global Business Development Team – Market.us

Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300 New York City, NY 10170, United States

Phone: +1 718 618 4351 (International), Phone: +91 78878 22626 (Asia)

Email: [email protected]

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News