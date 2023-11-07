Helsinki to Nagoya Flight on Finnair Resumes

Finnair announced that from 30 May 2024, airline customers will be able to jump back into Japan, with a newly resumed twice-weekly connection between Helsinki and Nagoya – Japan’s fourth largest city. The route had previously been suspended in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Finnair’s resumed flights to Nagoya will support the airline’s existing services to Osaka, Tokyo-Haneda and Tokyo-Narita.

The Nordic airline is also reinforcing its winter 2024 flying program, as it continues to increase its European and Asian customer offering, as demand for European winter sun and snow holidays grow in popularity.

As part of the winter uplift, customers based in the UK & Ireland will also benefit from even more flights to Manchester, Edinburgh and Dublin.

From October 2024, those travelling between England and Helsinki, will be able to enjoy double daily flights direct from Manchester, up from nine this winter, and 29 from London Heathrow, bringing the Finnish capital even closer.

From Scotland, the Nordic airline will also add an additional two weekly flights to Helsinki, bringing the service up to six times per week in the winter.