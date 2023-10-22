Helsinki Airport Named the Best and Ready For 30 million Passengers, Billion Euros Investment Later

Helsinki Airport (Helsinki Airport Code: HEL) , operated by Finavia, has completed a decade-long development program with a substantial investment of over one billion euros.

After an impressive investment of more than one billion euros, Helsinki Airport has emerged as the top airport in its European category, well-equipped to accommodate an annual influx of 30 million passengers.

Passenger, business, and staff needs were central to the planning process.

The airport has expanded its floor area by 45%, renovated departure and arrival halls, updated security, shops, restaurants, and parking facilities. Shopping and dining options have been enhanced with 20 new commercial units. A new travel center connects various transportation modes, aided by EU funding. Airlines have also benefited from expanded facilities. The airport received international accolades for sustainability and efficiency. Its carbon neutrality since 2017 sets a benchmark for environmental practices. Overall, Helsinki Airport’s transformation sets a new standard for airport services and infrastructure.