Helen Marano is now a Senior Vice President at Longwoods

Once working for the US Department of Commerce as the Director of the National Travel and Tourism Office, Helen Marano is now at Longwoods.

The President & CEO, Partner at Longwoods International, welcomed Helen Marano as the company’s new Vice President.

In 2019 Helen was appointed by WTTC as a travel foundation trustee.

Helen Marano posted about herself on Linkedin:

I bring top-level government leadership and private-sector experience in Travel & Tourism. My political acumen was gained from 12 years as Director of the National Travel and Tourism Office of the USA.

My intrapreneurial spirit was enhanced by seven years at the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) in London, where I established their first Government and Industry Affairs and then the External Affairs Departments. In both purviews, I was instrumental in multilateral planning and dialogues in representing government and private sector perspectives at intergovernmental organizations such as UNWTO, APEC, ASEAN, and OAS, among others.

Serving as Chair of the Board of Trustees for The Travel Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to responsible community-centered destination development, offers substantial support for ensuring the industry restarts with a more effective and holistic destination management model.

Advocacy efforts to enhance the industry’s activities and amplify their voice in deterring human trafficking are furthered in my role as Secretary of the Board for ArtWorks for Freedom.

More proactive efforts are needed to ensure we engage everyone in our industry. I am so pleased to be on the Advisory Board for the Blacks in Travel and Tourism Collaborative to further this need.

I am proud to serve on the Advisory Board of the Bella Vista Higher Education Institute Switzerland (BVIS) to bring a commercial perspective to their keen efforts to ensure the future workforce understands and is trained in Environment, Social, and Corporate Governance principles (ESG).

My career has spanned a technical proficiency in market research, strategic policy development, industry relations, and government affairs. This has included ten years in the financial services sector and serving as a senior project director for the Gallup Organization in Princeton, New Jersey.

I have extensive experience in all forms of media, public speaking, moderating panels, conducting workshops, and serving as a facilitator for round table discussions, serving as a strong industry spokeswoman.

It was an honor to be awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Women in Travel and Tourism International (witti) for leadership and contributions to the sector and to be the recipient of the Celebrating Her award for building global alliances that promote tourism as a force for good.

Established in 1978 as a market research consultancy, Longwoods International has grown into a respected research provider for the travel and tourism industry. With offices in Toronto, Ohio, Georgia, Florida, and Wisconsin, Longwoods conducts strategic market research for public- and private-sector clients throughout North America, Europe, and the Pacific Rim.

The Longwood CEO

The Longwood CEO and founder Dr. Bill Siegel said: “We are both excited and delighted to welcome Helen Marano to the Longwoods International family as our new Senior Vice President! Helen’s stellar career combination of leadership, research, and policy at the national and global levels of the travel industry make her a wonderful new addition to the team!

Helen Marano

