London’s Heathrow passengers waited less than five minutes at security as the summer peak got underway.

London’s Heathrow welcomed 37 million passengers in the first half of 2023 which included some of the busiest days on record.

Overall passenger numbers still remain consistently below pre-pandemic levels, and the cost of living crisis is a material headwind for second-half demand.