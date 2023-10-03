Heathrow Offers Security Slots Pre-Booking

London’s Heathrow today announced the launch of 6-month trial for passengers to pre-book a slot at security giving them extra peace of mind when traveling.

Heathrow is one of the first airports in the UK to offer this system.

Heathrow Timeslot is a free service which will give passengers a designated time and entry point to the security search area, ensuring peace of mind when travelling, as well as helping reduce queue times for all passengers by allowing colleagues to plan resources more effectively.

The trial will be live in Terminal 3 for up to six months and initially be open to passengers traveling with four airlines, American Airlines, Delta, Emirates and Virgin Atlantic. Further airlines may be added during the trial.

The outcomes of the trial will inform any future extension or roll-out to other terminals.