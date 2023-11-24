Heathrow Hosts Local Small Enterprises at 25th Business Summit

Hundreds of local business leaders were brought together by Heathrow to celebrate and establish connections among the SMEs and entrepreneurs responsible for maintaining the UK‘s hub airport operations.

On November 16, the 25th Heathrow Business Summit saw the participation of almost 500 individuals from various regions, both local and distant, who gathered to exchange advice and opportunities regarding engagement in the airport’s supply chain.

The Business Summit at Heathrow provided exclusive opportunities to connect with leaders from Heathrow and its suppliers. Over 45 local SMEs showcase their exhibits during this annual event. Its primary aim is to stimulate local economic growth and motivate smaller companies to extend their services to the airport. This initiative ensures that local businesses and SMEs can take advantage of the proximity to the UK’s largest single site employer.

Heathrow offers a wide variety of opportunities for individuals with diverse skill sets, ranging from software developers and scaffolders to employment specialists and engineers. The airport actively seeks out exceptional partners who can enhance airport facilities, deliver an excellent passenger experience, and contribute to Heathrow’s sustainability goals.

The summit, organized in collaboration with regional chambers of commerce and business associations, featured more than 20 speakers who presented on various topics. These included panel conversations, representatives from suppliers and airport management, as well as speeches delivered by Heathrow CEO Thomas Woldbye and Lord David Blunkett.

After the Business Summit, the Heathrow Awards ceremony took place, where trophies were presented to acknowledge the airport’s current partners and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). This evening gathering allowed for recognition of individuals and organizations that exemplify the airport’s commitment to responsible business practices.

APCOA, a parking services company, was recognized for their efforts in assisting job applicants who faced previous employment obstacles. AJAR, a digital services firm, was acknowledged for their support of the T Level program at Cranford Community College, which aims to provide opportunities for future generations in terms of careers and skills development.

People Scout was awarded the top supplier of the year prize for their contribution to the airport’s large-scale recruitment efforts following the pandemic. Additionally, Solvd Together received recognition for their development of an engaging training program aimed at empowering Heathrow colleagues to effectively lead the airport in the future.

By the end of the night, the awards raised almost £100,000 for local causes, specifically benefiting the Heathrow Community Trust (HCT). HCT is a charitable organization that provides grants to numerous organizations, enabling them to offer ongoing assistance to the most vulnerable residents in the area.

According to Becky Coffin, the Director of Communities and Sustainability at Heathrow, their goal is to create an excellent living and working environment for everyone, especially those in close proximity to the airport. Coffin emphasized the importance of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and acknowledged their significant contribution to Heathrow’s success. The Business Summit provided a valuable platform to showcase the achievements of their partners and foster new relationships.