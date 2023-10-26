Heathrow Delivers Super Summer

Heathrow reported welcoming 29 million passengers this summer, taking the total for the first nine months of the year to 59 million. Passenger satisfaction levels have continued to exceed 2022 levels.

London air hub reclaimed the crown as “the most connected airport in the world”, providing a boost to the country’s growth potential and prosperity. With connections to over 214 destinations and more coming on board with flights to Peru and Turkmenistan commencing this winter season, Heathrow connects all of Britain to global growth.

Overall losses have fallen to £19 million as Heathrow continues to focus on its strategy to manage costs and drive growth within a tight regulatory framework. Gearing is at historically low levels and its balance sheet is strong, with £4.6 billion of liquidity sufficient to cover all obligations for at least 24 months. No dividends are forecast for 2023.

Earlier this month, John Holland-Kaye stepped down as Heathrow CEO after nine transformative years in post. Thomas Woldbye has taken the helm, spending his first weeks building relationships with colleagues, Team Heathrow partners and local communities.