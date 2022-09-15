Heathrow changes Monday flights for the funeral of HM The Queen

A Heathrow spokesperson announced that Heathrow, NATS and airlines are supporting the ceremonial aspects for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral at Westminster Abbey and the Committal Service at Windsor Castle on Monday, September 19, 2022.

As a mark of respect, operations to and from the airport will be subject to appropriate changes in order to avoid noise disruption at certain locations at specific times on Monday. Heathrow and airlines are working closely with NATS to minimise the impact of these restrictions on passengers. In order to observe these moments on Monday, airlines will need to adjust their schedules accordingly, which will mean some changes to flights.



Passengers affected by these changes will be contacted directly by their airlines about their travel plans and the options available to them. Passengers who have been notified that their flight has been cancelled, and/or do not have a confirmed seat on a flight, should not turn up to the airport.

Heathrow will have additional colleagues in the terminals to support passengers on their journeys and will be regularly updating its website with passenger advice.

Roads around the airport are expected to be extremely busy and passengers are encouraged to avoid travelling by car to the airport, and to use public transport instead.

Heathrow apologizes in advance for the inconvenience some passengers will experience as a result of these exceptional circumstances.

Throughout the period of national mourning, further changes can be expected at the airport, including:

Observing the National Moment of Reflection with a one-minute silence at 8pm on Sunday, September 18.

Showing Her Majesty, The Queen’s funeral on screens at the airport on Monday. September 19.

Closing non-essential shops on Monday, September 18. (Essential retailers, such as WHSmith, Boots and Travelex, and restaurants, cafes and pubs will remain open.)

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News