Health Wellness and Spa tourism conference in Montenegro

Participants from all over the Western Balkan region, as well as from many EU countries, spent two constructive and fruitful days working to find solutions for numerous health tourism challenges. The conference program was full of panels, presentations, and workshops which engaged experts from tourism, medicine, wellness, the economy, media, and more.

The opening as well as the closing speech at the conference was given by Aleksandra Gardasevic-Slavuljica, Director General for Tourism for the Government of Montenegro.

At the beginning of the gathering, she pointed out that Montenegro has recognized health tourism as one of the driving forces of the country’s industry, explaining great potentials as well as challenges which should be discussed at the conference.

Ms. Gardasevic-Slavuljica also attended the first panel called “Health Tourism as Global Business.” She explained the difference of health tourism destinations on one side, such as Thailand, India, and Turkey, versus Switzerland and Germany on the other side. The first group has its competitive advantage in price levels, while the other group’s competitive advantage is in VIP service. However, both groups and each destination which wants to be recognized as a serious game maker in health tourism, have to have:

– Supportive investment environment

– Highest qualified medical staff and doctors

– Latest technology

– Accredited medical institutions

– All-inclusive services

– Great promotion

If only one piece of puzzle is missing, a destination will not be recognized for its health tourism.

The panel was of such great interest, that instead of the 40 minutes planned for the duration, the panel went on for 2 hours. This shows just how important this topic is for further development of Montenegro health tourism.

The closing ceremony speech and presentation of the conference was also held by the Director General for Tourism, Ms. Aleksandra Gardasevic-Slavuljica.

The topic of this presentation was: “Gender Equality and Women Empowerment in Tourism and Entrepreneurship.” Aleksandra made the following important and well-received points:

UN SDG 5 – Gender equality is our guiding idea

Let’s end all forms of discrimination against women and girls everywhere.

Let’s protect them from all sources of violence, including trafficking, sexual exploitation, forced marriages, etc.

Let’s support them as leaders and decisionmakers in political, economic, and public life.

The ministry’s good practice has chosen only women to be cabinet members and director generals in economy and tourism.

At the end of her presentation, Aleksandra concluded that a society is as strong as the women within it, and to achieve a strong tourism economy, this requires empowered women.

The audience was delighted with the robust presentation and called Aleksandra the very epitome of her message – a strong tourism leader.

