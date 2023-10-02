Hawaiian Airlines New Noho Home Amenity Kits

Hawaii lifestyle brand Noho Home by Jalene Kanani Bell designed new in-flight amenity kits and soft goods for Hawaiian Airlines.

“Noho” means “to be, to dwell, or to come from” in ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian language).

The Noho Home designs, inspired by the airline’s newest Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner premium cabin, the Leihōkū Suites, are represented through three motifs (Kilo Hōkū, Lele and ʻŌlali) to bring a sense of place and comfort to kamaāina and visitors alike as they embark on their journey – an approach that pairs perfectly with Hawaiian’s service philosophy, Mea Hoʻokipa (I am your host).