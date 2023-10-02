Airline News eTurboNews | eTN Hawaii Travel NewsBrief Short News

Hawaiian Airlines New Noho Home Amenity Kits

Add Comment
1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read
, Hawaiian Airlines New Noho Home Amenity Kits, eTurboNews | eTN
Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

SME in Travel? Click here!

Hawaii lifestyle brand Noho Home by Jalene Kanani Bell designed new in-flight amenity kits and soft goods for Hawaiian Airlines.

“Noho” means “to be, to dwell, or to come from” in ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian language).

The Noho Home designs, inspired by the airline’s newest Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner premium cabin, the Leihōkū Suites, are represented through three motifs (Kilo Hōkū, Lele and ʻŌlali) to bring a sense of place and comfort to kamaāina and visitors alike as they embark on their journey – an approach that pairs perfectly with Hawaiian’s service philosophy, Mea Hoʻokipa (I am your host).

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing