Hawaiian Airlines and dance celebrity Mark Kanemura launch #RainbowRunwayChallenge

In honor of National Pride Month, Hawaiian Airlines tapped Hawaiʻi-born dance celebrity Mark Kanemura to kick off its #RainbowRunwayChallenge in a vibrant celebration of inclusivity and aloha.

Coinciding with the debut of the airline’s new TikTok channel, followers are encouraged to create their own #RainbowRunwayChallenge dance or walk inspired by the video for a chance to win 160,000 HawaiianMiles, a five-night stay at the Royal Hawaiian Resort and a chance to join Kanemura as the guest of honor on Hawaiian’s Rainbow Runway float at the Honolulu Pride Parade and Festival on October 15.

“Dance is a universal language that can break barriers, and the #RainbowRunwayChallenge represents an opportunity for people to express themselves in a fun and prideful way. I have always believed that dance is for everyone, and I am so excited to connect with people through this challenge,” said Kanemura. “This video is all about self-expression and pride, and during the filming I was reminded how proud I am to be from this special place and to be a part of this beautiful community. I cannot wait to return in October for an even bigger celebration!”

The video for the #RainbowRunwayChallenge takes viewers through Kanemura’s hometown to seven notable locations across Oʻahu representing a different color of the rainbow, including the Royal Hawaiian Resort, also known as the “Pink Palace” (red), Waikīkī’s Surfboard Alley (orange), Waimānalo Country Farms’ sunflower fields (yellow), Kāko’o ʻŌiwi’s taro patches (green) and the famous Waikīkī pier (blue). The video concludes with an epic dance celebration on a runway at Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, backed by the airline’s iconic Pualani aircraft tail (purple). Along the way, Kanemura is joined by several friends who include local LGBTQ+ influencers, keiki (kid) pop dancers, hula dancers, drag queens and members of Hawaiian’s LBGTQ+ employee resource group, Haʻaheo (pride).

The #RainbowRunwayChallenge will come full circle in October for Honolulu Pride, where the sweepstakes winner will join Kanemura as the guest of honor on the official larger-than-life Hawaiian Airlines’ Rainbow Runway float.



The 2022 Honolulu Pride Parade and Festival will kick off on Oct. 1 with events throughout the month. This year’s theme, “Rooted in Pride,” celebrates the cultural and ancestral queer roots in the Hawaiian Islands. As the official airline sponsor of Honolulu Pride, Hawaiian Airlines proudly supports The Hawaiʻi LGBT Legacy Foundation in their mission to educate, facilitate and empower LBGTQA+ people as integral members of Hawaiʻi’s diverse community.