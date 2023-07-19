Hawaii under Tropical Storm Warning

Tropical Storm Calvin should reach the Hawaiian Islands by Friday. Hawaiʻi has a tropical storm warning.

Maui, Molokaʻi, and Lānaʻi have wind advisories. The caution may become a High Wind Watch tonight. Hawaiʻi and Maui may have a High Surf Warning today. All islands will be under a Flood Watch Tuesday evening.

Flooding, landslides, trees, and debris can obstruct highways. Hiking is not advised now.

Ocean hazards may close beaches and parks.

Check with your carrier for flight delays or cancellations. Before flying, check the flight status.