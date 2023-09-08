Home>>News Center>>World Travel News>>Hawaii Travel>>Hawaii Tourism Conference in Honolulu
Hawaii Tourism Conference in Honolulu

5 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA)’s 2023 Hawaii Tourism Conference at the Hawaii Convention Center will focus on the ongoing efforts to shape Hawaii’s regenerative tourism future, stimulating travel demand to the Hawaiian Islands while prioritizing the well-being of Hawaii’s people, places, and culture.

The event will cover various topics, including Hawaii Tourism’s response to the Maui wildfires and rebuilding travel to the island, progress made in implementing HTA’s community-based Destination Management Action Plans (DMAP), updates from the Global Marketing Team, and perspectives from industry and community leaders who are actively driving positive change in Hawaii.

