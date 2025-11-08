State Tourism officials in the Democratic Government of the Aloha State of Hawaii became proactive, informing visitors about the situation of canceled flights due to the Government of the United States shutting down, unable to pay Airline controllers and TSA.

Yesterday, the U.S. Department of Transportation confirmed that Daniel K. Inouye Honolulu International Airport (HNL) is among the 40 U.S. airports that must reduce air traffic. The reductions will occur in phases, with a 4 percent reduction beginning today, an 8 percent reduction by Thursday, Nov. 13 and the required 10 percent reduction by Friday, Nov. 14.

Airlines are making the necessary adjustments to flights to meet the mandatory reductions and they are contacting passengers directly about changes to their flights.

The individual airlines remain the best source of information about flight changes, so we encourage travelers to stay connected and keep their information up to date with the airlines.

We are grateful to our airport employees, FAA personnel, the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation and the airlines for keeping operations moving safely and with aloha during the federal shutdown,” said Caroline Anderson, interim president and CEO of the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority. “While these reductions will affect some flights, we’re working closely with our partners to ensure travelers continue to experience the warmth and hospitality that make Hawai‘i so special.”

Here is some guidance that you can share with travelers to help them stay connected and prepared.

Log in to the airline’s website or app to verify that they have the best phone number to reach you. For example, it is usually better to provide your mobile number instead of a landline when traveling.

Check your flight status before going to the airport. If your destination airports are not on the U.S. Dept of Transportation’s list, your flight may still be delayed.

If your destination airports are not on the U.S. Dept of Transportation’s list, your flight may still be delayed. Stay updated by downloading your airline’s mobile app and enabling mobile alerts . If your airline offers SMS text notifications, be sure to sign up for those as well.

. If your airline offers SMS text notifications, be sure to sign up for those as well. Leave early for the airport. Whether you are flying internationally, domestically or interisland, leave additional time for delays.

Airline Travel Updates Related to FAA Flight Reductions Several airlines have introduced flexible travel options related to the FAA-mandated flight reductions.

everal airlines have introduced flexible travel options related to the FAA-mandated flight reductions.

Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines are offering a flexible travel policy. To change or cancel flights, call 1-800-367-5320. More information is available at Alaska Airlines’ Flexible Travel Policies.

American Airlines is allowing customers whose flights are canceled, or who choose not to travel during the affected period, to change their flights or request a refund without penalty. For more details, visit the American Airlines Travel Alerts page.

Delta Air Lines is providing flexibility for all customers, including those with Basic Economy fares. Travelers can change, cancel or request a refund without penalty during the FAA-related reduction period. Passengers are encouraged to monitor their flight status through Delta.com or the Fly Delta mobile app.

Southwest Airlines will rebook customers whose flights are canceled, or they may request a refund. For travel from Nov. 7 through Nov. 12, customers can rebook or fly standby without paying a fare difference. Those who choose not to travel may cancel for a full refund to the original form of payment, including on nonrefundable fares. For updated travel information, visit Southwest Travel Alerts.

United Airlines advises passengers to check their flight status at United Flight Status. Travelers with flights scheduled between Nov. 6 and Nov. 13 may request a refund if they decide not to fly. More information is available at United Airline Schedule Reductions and refunds can be requested through the United Refund Form

If your flight is delayed or canceled, check with your hotel or accommodation about an extension or revised check-out time before departing for the airport.

Visitors in Hawai‘i or planning to visit Hawai‘i can find the latest updates at GoHawaii.com.

For the latest updates on the federal shutdown, please visit hawaiitourismauthority.org/alerts.