Hawaii is Searching for Mindful Tourists from Europe

Hawaii Tourism Authority is taking applications from European marketing agencies to search for responsible travelers to the Aloha State.

Under the current leadership, the Hawaii Tourism Authority turned from a tourism promotion board into an authority that focuses to change visitors’ behavior to be culturally interested, educated, mindful, and rich.

Many in the businesses saw Hawaii Tourism Authority must be the only tourism office in the world that is anti-tourism, fighting overtourism and rejecting those that want to party, eat and go to the beach.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority under the directive of CEO Jon de Fries has also become the most silent state-funded agency in Hawaii, avoiding contact with media such as eTurboNews by all means.

Every tourism destination in the world likes to have high-spending visitors. Hawaii was no exception, but for the most part luxury hotels and resorts expected by those high-spending visitors are very rare.

However, the demand for travel to Hawaii is a reality and perhaps seen as a problem by HTA. A motel-type resort, such as the Westin Vacation Club in Princeville Kauai can charge $900 for a night and gets away with it.

HTA changed the way Hawaii is marketing the State. Hawaiian words hardly anyone understands or speaks sound exotic. Announcements in the Hawaiian language at the airports, marketing brochures, and blue plans indicate a different wind of tourism marketing blows in Hawaii.

Nothing wrong with being different. Nothing wrong with preferring visitors that are mindful of the environment or the Hawaiian culture.

However many visitors enjoying time in Waikiki like to shop, like eat and party, and like to have a good time on the beach. Cultural experience if at all may mean a tour to the Polynesian Culture Center or a tourism Luai (BBQ) – not anything authentic.

Such visitors do spend money, some go to Ala Moana Mall to shop, and they are the majority of visitors. Tourism is a business and the Hawaiian Tourism Authority under native Hawaiian leadership wants tourism to become more of a cultural exchange and experience.

This is great, but unreasonable for Hawaii to put 100% of its focus on this idea.

Hotels are expensive and full, and airline seats are rare, but the competition is getting ready. More non-stops to the Caribbean from the US West Coast is a first sign.

Luxury all-inclusive resorts in Jamaica that cost half of a 3-star hotel in Hawaii are a reality.

Sierra Leone is seeing its beaches like Hawaii.

European travelers are often more culturally interested and stay longer. For most Europeans, Hawaii remains an exotic dream destination. European travelers are active, not really shoppers, but they like authentic experiences and don’t always need five-star resorts.

European stay weeks and not days such as Americans or Japanese do. This may be unrealistic based on the current price structure in Hawaii.

Therefore the move by the Hawaii Tourism Authority to reach out to this far away but a potential group of tourists is a good move.

HTA has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP 23-04) to procure visitor education and brand management and marketing services for the Europe major market area.

As part of its strategic plan, HTA began providing support in the Europe market in 1998 when the organization was established. Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, HTA ended its contract for Europe in 2020 when tourism was at a near standstill.

In 2019, visitors from Europe spent $268.1 million, generating $31.29 million in state tax revenue (directly, indirectly, and induced) for Hawai‘i.

HTA, with the support of its board of directors, will resume its focus on Europe in 2024 with a new contract that will complement the current visitor education, brand management, and marketing efforts of HTA’s Global Marketing Team in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, China and Oceania (Australia and New Zealand).