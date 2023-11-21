Hawaii Hotels Revenue and Occupancy Up in October

Hawaii hotels statewide reported higher revenue per available room (RevPAR), average daily rate (ADR), and occupancy in October 2023 compared to October 2022.

When compared to pre-pandemic October 2019, statewide ADR and RevPAR were higher in October 2023 but occupancy was lower.

According to the Hawaii Hotel Performance Report published by the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA), statewide RevPAR in October 2023 was $258 (+5.2%), with ADR at $347 (+2.0%) and an occupancy of 74.5 percent (+2.3 percentage points) compared to October 2022.

Compared with October 2019, RevPAR was 27.3 percent higher, driven by higher ADR (+35.9%) which offset lower occupancy (-5.0 percentage points).

The report’s findings utilized data from the largest and most comprehensive survey of hotel properties in the Hawaiian Islands. For October 2023, the survey included 156 properties representing 47,786 rooms, or 85.5 percent of all lodging properties with 20 rooms or more in the Hawaiian Islands, including those offering full service, limited service, and condominium hotels. Vacation rental and timeshare properties were not included in this survey.

Statewide Hawaii hotel room revenues totaled $447.8 million (+5.7% vs. 2022, +32.7% vs. 2019) in October 2023. Room demand was 1.3 million room nights (+3.6% vs. 2022, -2.4% vs. 2019) and room supply was 1.7 million room nights (+0.4% vs. 2022, +4.2% vs. 2019).

Luxury Class properties earned RevPAR of $404 (-1.3% vs. 2022, +14.8% vs. 2019), with ADR at $688 (-7.5% vs. 2022, +44.7% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 58.6 percent (+3.7 percentage points vs. 2022, -15.3 percentage points vs. 2019). Midscale & Economy Class properties earned RevPAR of $174 (+4.8% vs. 2022, +33.5% vs. 2019) with ADR at $241 (+8.3% vs. 2022, +49.8% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 72.3 percent (-2.5 percentage points vs. 2022, -8.8 percentage points vs. 2019).

Maui County hotels continued to be impacted by the August 8 wildfires, but still led the counties in October 2023 RevPAR due to higher ADR. Maui County hotels earned RevPAR of $336 (-2.5% vs. 2022, +30.5% vs. 2019), with ADR at $506 (-3.2% vs. 2022, +49.9% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 66.5 percent (+0.5 percentage points vs. 2022, -9.9 percentage points vs. 2019). Maui’s luxury resort region of Wailea had RevPAR of $443 (-0.9% vs. 2022, +0.2% vs. 2019), with ADR at $708 (-14.8% vs. 2022, +41.6% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 62.6 percent (+8.8 percentage points vs. 2022, -25.9 percentage points vs. 2019). On October 8, 2023, the phased reopening of West Maui accommodations began, starting with the first phase which included from the Ritz-Carlton Maui Kapalua to Kahana Village. As a result, hotels in the Lahaina/Kaanapali/Kahana region were occupied by a mix of displaced Lahaina residents impacted by the fires, relief workers, and visitors. The Lahaina/Kaanapali/Kapalua region had RevPAR of $303 (-7.4% vs. 2022, +41.4% vs. 2019), ADR at $458 (-2.1% vs. 2022, +58.3% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 66.1 percent (-3.8 percentage points vs. 2022, -7.9 percentage points vs. 2019).

Kauai hotels earned RevPAR of $302 (+5.6% vs. 2022, +64.9% vs. 2019), with ADR at $396 (+8.3% vs. 2022, +56.1% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 76.4 percent (-1.9 percentage points vs. 2022, +4.1 percentage points vs. 2019).

Hotels on the island of Hawaii reported RevPAR at $273 (-1.5% vs. 2022, +54.9% vs. 2019), with ADR at $399 (+6.9% vs. 2022, +67.5% vs. 2019), and occupancy of 68.5 percent (-5.8 percentage points vs. 2022, -5.6 percentage points vs. 2019). Kohala Coast hotels earned RevPAR of $370 (+3.0% vs. 2022, +57.7% vs. 2019), with ADR at $501 (-5.4% vs. 2022, +56.3% vs. 2019), and occupancy of 73.8 percent (+6.1 percentage points vs. 2022, +0.7 percentage points vs. 2019).

Oahu hotels reported RevPAR of $214 (+14.4% vs. 2022, +13.3% vs. 2019) in October, ADR at $271 (+6.7% vs. 2022, +18.8% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 79.0 percent (+5.4 percentage points vs. 2022, -3.8 percentage points vs. 2019). Waikiki hotels earned RevPAR of $207 (+14.8% vs. 2022, +9.6% vs. 2019), with ADR at $261 (+6.6% vs. 2022, +15.0% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 79.4 percent (+5.7 percentage points vs. 2022, -3.9 percentage points vs. 2019).