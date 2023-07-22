Hawaii Hotel Performance Report

The average daily hotel rate (ADR) in Hawaii was lower than last year. When compared to pre-pandemic June 2019, statewide ADR and RevPAR were higher in June 2023 but occupancy was lower.

According to the Hawai‘i Hotel Performance Report published by the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority (HTA), statewide RevPAR in June 2023 was $298 (-0.8%), with ADR at $389 (-2.0%) and occupancy of 76.7 percent (+0.9 percentage points) compared to June 2022 (Figure 1). Compared with June 2019, RevPAR was 26.6 percent higher, driven by higher ADR (+38.6%) which offset lower occupancy (-7.3 percentage points) (Figure 3).

The report’s findings utilized data compiled by STR, Inc., which conducts the largest and most comprehensive survey of hotel properties in the Hawaiian Islands. For June 2023, the survey included 154 properties representing 46,622 rooms, or 83.3 percent of all lodging properties with 20 rooms or more in the Hawaiian Islands, including those offering full service, limited service, and condominium hotels. Vacation rental and timeshare properties were not included in this survey.

Statewide Hawai‘i hotel room revenues totaled $500.7 million (-1.2% vs. 2022, +31.1% vs. 2019) in June 2023. Room demand was 1.3 million room nights (+0.8% vs. 2022, -5.5% vs. 2019) and room supply was 1.7 million room nights (-0.4% vs. 2022, +3.5% vs. 2019) (Figure 2).

Luxury Class properties earned RevPAR of $529 (-5.0% vs. 2022, +19.3% vs. 2019), with ADR at $853 (-5.6% vs. 2022, +54.1% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 62.0 percent (+0.4 percentage points vs. 2022, -18.0 percentage points vs. 2019). Midscale & Economy Class properties earned RevPAR of $196 (+4.9% vs. 2022, +41.5% vs. 2019) with ADR at $252 (-1.8% vs. 2022, +49.4% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 77.5 percent (+4.9 percentage points vs. 2022, -4.4 percentage points vs. 2019).

Maui County hotels led the counties in June 2023 and achieved RevPAR of $419 (-8.7% vs. 2022, +31.9% vs. 2019), with ADR at $623 (-3.8% vs. 2022, +58.1% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 67.2 percent (-3.6 percentage points vs. 2022, -13.4 percentage points vs. 2019). Maui’s luxury resort region of Wailea had RevPAR of $624 (-5.1% vs. 2022, +11.1% vs. 2019), with ADR at $939 (-8.6% vs. 2022, +52.3% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 66.5 percent (+2.4 percentage points vs. 2022, -24.6 percentage points vs. 2019). The Lahaina/Kā‘anapali/Kapalua region had RevPAR of $391 (-9.3% vs. 2022, +44.9% vs. 2019), ADR at $565 (-3.1% vs. 2022, +70.0% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 69.3 percent (-4.7 percentage points vs. 2022, -12.0 percentage points vs. 2019).

Kaua‘i hotels earned RevPAR of $325 (-6.3% vs. 2022, +55.8% vs. 2019), with ADR at $434 (+3.3% vs. 2022, +54.8% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 74.8 percent (-7.7 percentage points vs. 2022, +0.5 percentage points vs. 2019).

Hotels on the island of Hawai‘i reported RevPAR at $286 (-9.7% vs. 2022, +46.5% vs. 2019), with ADR at $410 (-3.5% vs. 2022, +64.8% vs. 2019), and occupancy of 69.7 percent (-4.8 percentage points vs. 2022, -8.7 percentage points vs. 2019). Kohala Coast hotels earned RevPAR of $416 (-8.6% vs. 2022, +48.5% vs. 2019), with ADR at $572 (-10.7% vs. 2022, +62.9% vs. 2019), and occupancy of 72.8 percent (+1.7 percentage points vs. 2022, -7.1 percentage points vs. 2019).

O‘ahu hotels reported RevPAR of $242 (+10.5% vs. 2022, +13.0% vs. 2019) in June, ADR at $291 (+3.2% vs. 2022, +20.0% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 82.9 percent (+5.5 percentage points vs. 2022, -5.1 percentage points vs. 2019). Waikīkī hotels earned RevPAR of $233 (+11.6% vs. 2022, +11.1% vs. 2019), with ADR at $279 (+3.7% vs. 2022, +17.5% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 83.4 percent (+5.9 percentage points vs. 2022, -4.8 percentage points vs. 2019).

First Half 2023

In the first half of 2023, Hawai‘i’s hotels earned $285 in RevPAR (+7.0% vs. 2022, +26.3% vs. 2019), with ADR at $380 (+3.9% vs. 2022, +35.6% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 74.9 percent (+2.2 percentage points vs. 2022, -5.5 percentage points vs. 2019).

Total statewide hotel revenues for the first half of 2023 were $2.9 billion (+6.6% vs. 2022, +30.4% vs. 2019). Room supply was 10.1 million room nights (-0.4% vs. 2022, +3.3% vs. 2019), and room demand was 7.6 million room nights (+2.6% vs. 2022, -3.8% vs. 2019).

Comparison to Top U.S. Markets

In comparison to the top U.S. markets, the Hawaiian Islands earned the highest first-half 2023 RevPAR at $285 (+7.0%). New York, New York was second at $205 (+23.2%), followed by Miami, Florida at $187 (-7.1%)

The Hawaiian Islands also led the U.S. markets in the first half of 2023 ADR at $380 (+3.9%), followed by New York, New York at $264 (+8.7%) and Miami, Florida at $249 (-5.8%) (Figure 20).

For the first half of 2023, Las Vegas, Nevada topped the country in occupancy at 78.0 percent (+5.2 percentage points), followed by New York, New York at 77.6 percent (+9.1 percentage points) and Orlando, Florida at 76.4 percent (+2.3 percentage points) (Figure 21). The Hawaiian Islands at 74.9 percent occupancy ranked sixth

Comparison to International Markets

Hotels in French Polynesia ranked highest for the first half of 2023 RevPAR for international “sun and sea” destinations at $583 (+39.3%), followed by Maldives ($431, -4.7%). Maui County ($419, +1.9%), Kauaʻi ($308, +3.3%), Hawaiʻi Island ($301, -3.8%), and O‘ahu ($216, +16.9%) ranked third, fifth, sixth, and ninth, respectively (Figure 22).

Hotels in French Polynesia led in the first half of 2023 ADR at $792 (+17.2%), followed by Maldives ($664, -2.0%) and Maui County ($618, +2.9%). Hawai‘i Island ($415, -0.8%), Kaua‘i ($411, +6.8%), and O‘ahu ($274, +9.2%) ranked sixth, seventh, and ninth, respectively

Oʻahu led in occupancy for “sun and sea” destinations at 78.8 percent (+5.2 percentage points), followed by Puerto Vallarta (78.1%, +3.6 percentage points) and Puerto Rico (77.2%, +6.2 percentage points). Kauaʻi (74.8%, -2.5 percentage points), Hawaiʻi Island (72.6%, -2.3 percentage points), and Maui County (67.8%, -0.6 percentage points) ranked fifth, ninth, and twelfth, respectively.