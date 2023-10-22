Aloha Beach in Ulcinj, Montenegro is part of the jewel of the Adriatic, and Hawaii as the Aloha State connected and celebrated LGBT pride with Montenegro on Saturday. In Hawaii, it was called LGBTQIA+ pride, in Montenegro simply LGBT pride- but the opportunities are the same.

A pride parade is an event celebrating lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender social and self-acceptance, achievements, legal rights, and pride. The events sometimes also serve as demonstrations for legal rights such as same-sex marriage.

In Montenegro, there is no same-sex marriage option yet. Since 15 July 2021, same-sex couples may register their relationship as a Life Partnership, which gives them almost the same legal rights and protections available to opposite-sex married couples, except for adoption.

The Hawaii State Legislature held a special session beginning on October 28, 2013, and passed the Hawaii Marriage Equality Act legalizing same-sex marriage. Governor Neil Abercrombie signed the legislation on November 13, and same-sex couples began marrying on December 2, 2013, before on June 26, 2015 the U.S. Supreme Court struck down all state bans on same-sex marriage, legalized it in all fifty states, and required states to honor out-of-state same-sex marriage licenses

Hundreds enjoyed the parade and celebrated equality in Montenegro’s Capital Podgorica, despite rain on October 21. Among the participants were cabinet members, party leaders, and ambassadors. It was the 11th annual edition of this event in the Western Balkan country. This year’s motto was self-determination, in reference to the activists’ demand that Montenegro allow a free choice of gender identity.

In Waikiki, the tourism hotspot on the Island of Oahu, community members and allies of the LGBTQIA+ showed up and showed out in Waikiki Saturday morning for the two-hour Honolulu Pride Parade. It was a perfect sunny beach day in Hawaii’s capital, and Waikiki was packed with visitors joining the street party.

Mahui led the parade, as they do for many Pride Parades around the nation, followed by many agencies and community groups, including Alaska Airlines, Outrigger Waikiki Beachcomber, the Gay Menʻs Chorus of Honolulu, Kaiser Permanente, and Hulaʻs. Also present as a surprise guest was social media superstar, Bretman Rock.

Tourism is the main economy for both Montenegro and Hawaii, despite a 13,027 km distance.

Montenegro is a full member of the World Tourism Network, Hawaii headquartered organization for SMEs in the global travel and tourism industry in 133 countries.