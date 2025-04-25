Has Hawaii Tourism Authority Lack of Hiring Permanency Added to Crises?

The Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) announced it has hired 5 new Destination Managers, a new Contract and Administrative Manager, a new Brand Manager for Sports Tourism, and a new Planner. None of the titles include words like Interim or Acting, so it is presumed they were hired on a permanent basis.

It seems ever since the HTA President from November 2018 to August 2020, Chris Tatum, departed, the governmental tourism agency in Hawaii has been in a state of disarray.

One cannot ignore that the COVID pandemic was a major factor in this ball of confusion. COVID was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) in March 2020 and endured nearly 3 years until May 2023 when the WHO declared the end of that public health emergency.

Culture Vs. Marketing

After Tatum departed his lead position, John De Fries was named President and CEO. During his tenure from September 2020 to September 2023, De Fries moved the focus of the tourism authority from marketing it as a tourist destination to honing in on Hawaii’s land and culture.

That may have boded well for those who live in the 50th state, however, for the general population of tourists, Hawaii is seen as the Aloha State – a place where they will feel welcomed and relaxed, not chastised and guilty for not knowing how to respect the aina (land) or where a glottal stop should appear in a word.

Will tourists remember if it is Hawai’i or Hawaii?

Whether it was COVID or this new focus or more likely a combination of both, tourism – the state’s prime economic driver – was not producing as expected. In June 2023, De Fries announced he would not seek an extension to his position that was due to end in September.

Let the Interims Begin

Thus began the series of Interim President and CEOs at the Hawaii Tourism Authority that has remained the status of the head agency position to this day, almost 2 years later.

First to step in as Interim President and CEO was Daniel Naho’opi’i who served after De Fries through March 2025. It was during Daniel’s tenure that the historic town of Lahaina on the island of Maui was tragically and literally burned to the ground by wildfires on August 8-9, 2023.

After Daniel, Interim Chief Administrative Officer of HTA, Caroline Anderson, was appointed to a new Interim role as President and CEO. Her appointment is considered temporary until the Hawaii Tourism Authority Board takes formal action.

Crisis After Crisis

From the already named COVID pandemic to the burning down of Maui’s largest tourist draw – the historic town of Lahaina, Hawaii tourism has had more than its share of crises.

At the same time that Caroline was appointed, the HTA Board Chair, Mufi Hannemann, stepped down after it was revealed in a state audit that during his chairmanship, 2 associations he was part of – Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association (where he served as President and CEO) and Pacific Century Fellows (where he is Founder) – received free services at the Hawaii Convention Center.

At the time, Hanneman explained during a board meeting that he was invited to use the space or paid for the services; however, he stepped down as chair and was replaced by board member Todd Apo. Hanneman remains on the board as a regular member.

Other staffing movements occurred at this time with the resignation of the Public Affairs Officer, Ilihia Gionson, who was replaced by yet another Interim position filled by Kalani Kaanaana who was working as the HTA’s chief stewardship officer.

From Interim to Acting

In April 2025, the Hawaii Tourism Authority appointed two Acting Officers -Jadie Goo as Acting Chief Brand Officer and Isaac Choy as Acting Chief Administrative Officer. The intent of these appointments is to give the HTA Board of Directors the ability to focus on the recruitment of a – finally – permanent President and CEO. Once this permanent position is filled, that person will then fill those two Acting Officer positions permanently.

Hawaii’scurrent legislative session ends next month in May, at which time the HTA Board will proceed with the recruitment process for President and CEO including interviews, selection, and appointment. Hopefully with permanent people in place, the Hawaii Tourism Authority can get back to the business of marketing tourism.