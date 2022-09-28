Happy World Tourism Day from Belize!

Each year, on September 27, World Tourism Day is celebrated by countries across the globe, recognizing the important role tourism serves as a core pillar of national and economic development. This year’s theme chosen by the United Nation World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) is “Rethinking Tourism.”

In a special video message, Hon. Anthony Mahler, Minister of Tourism and Diaspora Relations shared “Today, more than ever tourism must continue to serve as a catalyst for sustainable development, social inclusivity, and creativity for us to rebuild this truly resilient sector.” On the topic of Rethinking Tourism, Minister Mahler urged that “it is a call to action for each of us to do our part in making Belize a sustainable destination to travel and live in. It starts with having civic pride, protecting our human and natural resources, responsibly developing our landscape, and safeguarding our cultural practices.”

Watch the full video here.

Visitors that arrived at Belize’s land border points and the Philip Goldson International Airport are also being welcomed with sweet treats to celebrate the day.

The BTB’s hospitality team was on hand to share their knowledge about Belize’s attractions, cultures, and activities and to assist with queries.

As part of the celebration, Police Constable Rolando Oh, a member of Belize’s Tourism Police Unit, was recognized as BTB’s Frontline Hero for the month of September. The award was bestowed on PC Oh for his outstanding service over the past 18 years, dedicating himself to monitoring the many tourism areas in western Belize during long-drawn-out hours into the night.

The BTB’s Frontline Hero Award program was established in 2021 to recognize outstanding Belizeans who have served Belize extraordinarily and way beyond their call of duty. This program is operated in collaboration with Belize’s tourism stakeholders, who have been generous in contributing prizes to the honorees.

