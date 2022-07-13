Happy Birthday Montenegro from the US and Belarus

One of the most beautiful travel and tourism destinations in Europe is celebrating its Statehood Day today.

Montenegro commemorates the day in 1878 on which the Berlin Congress recognized the Principality of Montenegro as the twenty-seventh independent state in the world. The date is also celebrated to commemorate the 1941 uprising against the Italian occupation.

Once overlooked in favor of more well-known Mediterranean nations, Montenegro is fast gaining a reputation as a great place to travel. It’s easy to see why. Mountainous hinterland nestles deep canyons, gushing rivers, glacial lakes, and primeval forests, popular for adventure activities.

It’s so popular, that Turkish Airlines recently allowed flights to two airports in this small country. Montenegro is a little smaller than Belgium, but with only 625,000 citizens.

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Montenegro as you celebrate your Statehood Day, wrote US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken,

Our countries are united in our love for freedom and unwavering commitment to democracy. As Americans work to strengthen democracy at home and abroad, we are watching Montenegro’s multi-ethnic democracy bloom, becoming more robust, inclusive, and participatory.

This year, we celebrate Montenegro’s fifth anniversary as a NATO member. Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine reinforces that we must all be diligent in defending freedom, which the United States is proud to do alongside its NATO Ally Montenegro. I am grateful to the communities across Montenegro that have opened their doors to refugees and provided humanitarian support to Ukraine.

The United States will stand by Montenegro, as a friend, partner, and Ally, as it progresses on its Euro-Atlantic path and takes its rightful place as a full member of the European community.

Montenegro is trying to have a more independent position in today’s European Crisis.

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to Montenegro President Milo Dukanovic and the people of Montenegro as the country celebrates Statehood Day, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian leader.

“It is important for each country to preserve its identity. It is necessary to protect the independence of the state, its traditions, and authentic culture for future generations,” the message of congratulations reads.

The Belarusian president noted that Belarus is interested in maintaining the dialogue with Montenegro based on mutual understanding and respect. “I am convinced that we will overcome the unfavorable political situation and that friendly relations, business and cultural contacts between the Belarusians and the Montenegrins will serve as a reliable basis for expanding fruitful interstate cooperation,” the Belarusian leader stressed.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Milo Dukanovic good health and success in his important work, and the Montenegrin people peace and prosperity.

