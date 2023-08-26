Belize Travel Nepal Travel Newsletter Short News Tourism

Hanging Bridges Tour becomes Belize’s New Attraction

by Binayak Karki
Located in north-eastern coast of Central America, Belize is known for its untouched beaches. Home to the iconic Belize barrier reef (the second largest in the world), Belize is now beckoning adventurers with another thrilling experience. The Hanging Bridges Tour is quickly climbing the charts of visitor’s main attraction. The 780 ft. hanging bridge provides bird’s eye view of the large forest reserve. Thrill-seekers are flocking to experience this sensation firsthand.

However, Nepal has the longest suspension bridge in the world. The 567 meters long single-span suspension bridge connects Kusma of Parbat with Baglung district of Nepal.

