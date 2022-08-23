Hand Blender Market To Generate Revenue Of USD 399.3 Million With A CAGR Of 8.2% Worldwide By 2031







In 2018, the global hand blender market was valued at USD 227.2 million and will grow to USD 399.3 million by 2025. This projection projects an 8.2% CAGR. The market’s key driver is expected to be a rise in portable kitchen appliances that make cooking easier for households. The market will also be driven by middle-income individuals shifting to a luxurious lifestyle, likely increasing spending on kitchen appliances such as hand blenders.

Manufacturers offer blenders with different attachments to make multi-purpose foods and various speeds. This is done to improve the device’s functionality. Manufacturers focus on new product launches to meet the growing demand for technological blenders. Hand Blender is growing in popularity across all industries, including family, restaurants, shops, and other.



Restraining Factors

Consumers are driven by rising disposable income and a desire to spend less time cooking. The global hand blender market is expanding because working women want to spend less time in the kitchen. The global hand blender market is being held back by a lack of knowledge about hand blenders.

The global hand blender market is expected to grow due to the increased number of restaurants and hotels in developing countries like India and China in the Asia Pacific and the growing appetite for food out during the forecast period.

Market Key Trends

The report analyzes the main factors that impact the growth of this market. Both the driving factors that have a positive impact on hand blender demand and the restraining elements that inhibit the growth are detailed, as are their effects on the global hand blender industry. The study also details the trends that have shaped the market and how they affect the growth of this market. In the report are also discussed qualitative factors such risks and major obstacles faced by players in the market.

The report provides detailed information about the leading competitors. This includes market conditions, pricing analysis, macro and micro market trends, and overall market overviews for the forecast period. This report provides a detailed analysis of market share, key categories, primary and second drivers, as well geography. The report analyzes key elements that affect the development and growth of the hand-blender market. They discuss both the factors that drive and limit demand, as well their impact upon the global hand blender industry.



Recent development





This latest study shows that the 2022 development and distribution of Third-Party Replacement Straps for Commercial Blenders will significantly improve over the previous year.



Key Companies

Braun

Breville

Philips

ESGE

Electrolux

JVCKENWOOD

K-Tec

Panasonic

Segmentation



Type

Cordless Hand Blenders

Cord Hand Blenders

Application

Commercial

Residential

Key questions

What has the global Hand Blender Market done so far? And what will the future hold for it?

What are the main driving forces and challenges for the global Hand Blender market?

How does the Hand Blender market break down based on product type?

How does the Hand Blender market in the world break down on the basis of its application?

What are the major regional markets for the global Hand Blender market?

What is the market structure for Hand Blenders? Who are the major players?

What is the impact of COVID-19?

What are the different stages of growth for the global Hand Blender market?

How competitive is the global Hand Blender market today?

How is Hand Blender made?

What is Manufacturing Technology used to make Hand Blender? What are the Latest Developments in that Technology?

