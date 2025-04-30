Hanam Libraries Transform into a Cultural Visitors Paradise

During the month of April, when the spring sun was unusually warm, the 8 public libraries in Hanam City were filled with landscapes filled with books, people, and stories. The libraries where people used to read books, quietly became a visitors paradise of performance halls, exhibition halls, playgrounds, and spaces where generations came together and hearts lingered.

Current premium viewers: 12

Mayor Lee Hyeon-jae of Hanam City emphasized, “I believe that libraries should be more than just a place to accumulate knowledge; they should be a platform for life where generations come together and culture comes alive.” He added:

“Going forward, Hanam City will continue to expand various reading and cultural programs so that all libraries in the region can become deeply embedded in the daily lives of citizens and visitors alike.”

To celebrate the “3rd Library Day” (April 12), the “61st Library Week” (April 12-18), and “World Book Day” (April 23), the 8 municipal public libraries, including Misa, Sinjang, Narul, Wirye, Semi, Deokpung, Ilga, and Digital, operated a total of 83 diverse programs under the slogan, “Bury the seeds of dreams in the library.” Citizens and visitors alike had time to directly experience and empathize with the warm changes in libraries where all generations come together, from children to the elderly.

When Books Speak to You: Personal Contact with Authors

Author Jeong Moon-jeong was at the Misa Hall of the Misa Library on the 5th. She is a best-selling author who has published three essays: “How to Deal with Rude People with a Smile,” “Let’s Go to a Better Place,” and “Affectionate but Not Easy.” Author Jeong calmly unravels the language of empathy, persuasion, and courage, drawing readers into the deep story beyond the book, focusing on “Affectionate but Not Easy” and talking about “the art of expressing sincerity.”

The lecture titled “The Age of Artificial Intelligence, Our Children’s Education” by Park San-soon, Education Team Leader of LG Yeonam Cultural Foundation, held at the Digital Library was also a great success. It was an opportunity to reflect on the power of books even in a digital environment and the meaning of time for children and parents to read together.

The meeting with young readers was also lively. Hong Min-jeong, the author of “Cat Problem Solver Kamnyan,” brought smiles to the faces of children with her pleasant conversation, and at Narul Library, Kim Ji-hwon, the author of “I Really Like That I Am,” left a warm impression by conveying the message that “affectionate words change the world.” This time of meeting and talking with the author of a book that they enjoyed reading was a special memory for the children that connected books and people.

Transformation of Performances, Exhibitions, and Libraries Begins

Children are watching the fairy tale musical “Little Red Riding Hood” at the Shinjang Library with sparkling eyes. – image courtesy of Hanam City

During this festival, the library became a stage, an exhibition hall, and a playground of imagination. The Misa Library’s Misa Hall presented a magical and fantasy performance, “Secret Library,” combining media art and video, eliciting exclamations from children. The Shinjang Library’s fairy tale musical “Little Red Riding Hood” came on stage, captivating children’s eyes and ears with a lively performance combining music and dance.

At Wirye Library, the shadow theater group “Dreaming Shadow” presented the children with the beauty of light and shadow through the performance “I really like picture books, Shadow Theater Group.” The exhibition space also enriched the library. The original drawing of the picture book “Pretty Baby Duck,” planned by UNESCO International Documentary Heritage Center and published in collaboration with French illustrator Baru and Korean picture book author Iruri, which was exhibited at Wirye Library, attracted the attention of citizens and visitors.

The Semi Library displayed the original drawings from the picture book “Dad and Me,” conveying a gentle emotion, and the miniature pop-up exhibition with the “Rainbow Post Office” of the Ilga Library as the background, completed the emotional moment where books and reality meet, leaving a big impression despite its small scale.

Visitors to the “Animation Gallery” exhibition hall at the Misa Library are appreciating works created by students from the Korea Animation High School. – image courtesy of Hanam City

In addition, the Misa Library attracted attention by holding the “Animation Gallery,” a youth creative exhibition in collaboration with the Korea Animation High School. Here, around 60 works planned and created by students were exhibited, providing fresh stimulation and inspiration to children and young visitors.

Time to Create, Experience, and Laugh Together

In addition to reading books, making and moving them yourself has become an important pleasure in the library. At Misa Library, a bookmark making program using 3D pens was held, allowing children to express their imagination with their fingertips, and at Wiryeseong Library, after a calligraphy class full of emotions, citizens’ works were displayed, transforming it into a “small exhibition.”

Narul Library offered traditional food experiences such as making strawberry glutinous rice cakes and soft rice cakes, while Deokpung Library operated a fusion program where students could learn about traditional culture through English picture books. Semi Library’s “Famous Painting Stories and Pop-up Book Making” was also popular, and Ilga Library’s traditional games allowed families to discover new charms of libraries while moving their bodies together.

After the program, children were seen taking pictures with their creations all over the library. Participants expressed satisfaction, saying:

“The library is becoming a multi-cultural space where people can learn, rest, play, and share.”

Library on a Spring Day Captures Photos and Memories

At the outdoor library event “Let’s go on a book outing today!” held at the lawn square of Hanam City Hall, citizens and visitors rented rattan basket picnic sets and sat on mats to read books and spend a leisurely weekend. – image courtesy of Hanam City

In April, Hanam City Library presented citizens with warm memories of spring days with books. At the outdoor library event “Let’s go on a book outing today!” held every weekend at the City Hall lawn square, a picnic set including a rattan basket was rented, and people enjoyed reading books on mats, eating snacks they had carefully packed, and enjoying a leisurely outing.

The daily changing craft program at the mobile library also provided new enjoyment for families.

In particular, the library has become a space of emotion that connects nature and life in the city. At the outdoor photo zone “Hanamnecut” of the Shinjang Library that opened last weekend, the laughter of families and friends visiting the library was endless.

The “Book Picnic” program has been in full operation at the Misa Library since the 19th. Picnic sets consisting of folding tables, picture books, board games, etc. were rented and freely available at Misa Nuri Park and Misa Lake Park. Items prepared through private donations are provided to citizens, contributing to the spread of sustainable reading culture. The “Let’s go on a spring picnic to the library!” event was filled with various programs such as picture book readings, hand games, and stick puppet shows.

영문 누리집 10, Daecheong-ro, Hanam-si, Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea, 12951

SEEN IN MAIN IMAGE – Children are making innocent expressions while looking at the miniature pop-up exhibition with the Ilga Library’s “Rainbow Post Office” as the background. – image courtesy of Hanam City