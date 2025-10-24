Hanam in Korea Captivates 70 Million People Worldwide, With its K-pop Dance Challenge

Hanam, Korea, establishes itself as the “New Mecca of K-POP” through a three-day global festival. The 2025 Global K-POP Dance Challenge in Hanam, Korea Concludes with Resounding Success

The “2025 Global K-POP Dance Challenge in Hanam,” which brought together 20 world-class K-POP dance influencers boasting a combined following of over 70 million, successfully concluded after a vibrant three-day festival from October 21 to 23.

Hosted by the Hanam Cultural Foundation, the event transformed Hanam’s major landmarks into dynamic K-content stages. With all tickets sold out and live broadcasts reaching audiences worldwide, the festival firmly positioned Hanam on the global stage as the “new mecca of K-POP.”

Hanam’s Landmarks Become K-POP Stages

The festival opened on October 21 with the “Dance Film Challenge,” turning downtown Hanam into a massive open studio. Participants filmed K-POP cover dance videos at iconic city landmarks, including:

Union Tower , offering panoramic views from its 105-meter observatory

, offering panoramic views from its 105-meter observatory Misa Gyeongjeong Park , known for its dreamy pink muhly fields

, known for its dreamy pink muhly fields Misa Lake Park , home to the beloved “Hanam-i” and “Bangul-i” sculptures

, home to the beloved “Hanam-i” and “Bangul-i” sculptures Dangjeong Garden

Misa Cultural Street, brimming with youthful energy

Performances included Korea’s Yeonseo dancing to “Lips Hips Kiss” (KISS OF LIFE) at Union Tower, Taiwan’s Lala performing “Blue Valentine” (NMIXX) at Misa Gyeongjeong Park, and France’s Hoina covering “Gabriela” (KATSEYE) at Misa Lake Park.

The U.S. team Oleggi performed “Short Skirt” (AOA) on Misa Cultural Street, earning enthusiastic cheers from local citizens.

Videos showcasing Hanam’s scenery intertwined with K-POP choreography quickly went viral, surpassing 10 million cumulative views on social media and sparking global fan excitement.

High-Quality Studio Productions

On October 22, participants gathered for a studio video shoot featuring professional lighting, sound, and direction — producing performances rivaling those of active K-POP idols. These videos will be released in mid-November via the Hanam Cultural Foundation’s official YouTube and Instagram channels.

Dancer Dora Roxy (Romania), who took part in the film shoot, shared,

“Every moment in Hanam, filled with romance and energy, was a special experience. The lively atmosphere of Misa Cultural Street and the peaceful pink muhly at Misa Gyeongjeong Park will stay in my memory for a long time.”

She added, “I’ll actively introduce Hanam’s beautiful nature and dynamic charm to my friends and followers.”

Grand Finale: Dance Performance Concert

The highlight of the event, the “Dance Performance Concert,” took place on the evening of October 23 at the Hanam Cultural Arts Center Grand Theater. All 750 seats sold out on the first day of ticket sales. For fans unable to attend in person, the concert was streamed live worldwide via the official YouTube channels of Hanam City and the Hanam Cultural Foundation.

Simultaneous live viewings were also held across the city, including at the Hanam Youth Training Center, Gamiil and Deokpung Youth Cultural Centers, and Shinjang and Wirye Library auditoriums, turning Hanam into a city-wide celebration.

The evening began with witty bilingual (Korean–English) hosting by broadcaster Christian Burgos and introductions by the judging panel, including Park Hae-ri and SEA NI. The screening of the Short Form Challenge videos further energized the audience ahead of the live performances.

A Celebration of Global Talent and Unity

Twenty influencers, including Ukraine’s Ten Eugene (23.16 million followers) and Australia’s Hannah Kay (18.36 million followers), competed with powerful K-POP stages to hits such as “LOCO” (ITZY), “Mo or Do” (ENHYPEN), “Money” (LISA), and “Like JENNIE” (JENNIE).

Special performances by “Active Senior Influencers” Lee Chan-jae and Ahn Gyeong-ja, along with the children’s K-POP dance team “Smiling Kids,” deeply moved audiences across generations. The night reached its climax with a Random Dance Battle between participants and the crowd.

Awards and Honors

The festival concluded with an awards ceremony recognizing outstanding performances in two categories:

Short Form Challenge (based on total social media views as of 6 PM, Oct 23):

Grand Prize: Kami (Kazakhstan, 2,019,703 views)

Kami (Kazakhstan, 2,019,703 views) 2nd Place: Abilina (Russia, 1,634,800 views)

Abilina (Russia, 1,634,800 views) 3rd Place: Oleggi (USA, 1,148,619 views)

Oleggi (USA, 1,148,619 views) Hanam Friends Award: Ten Yujin (Ukraine, 642,900 views)

Cover Dance Category (judged live at the concert):

Grand Prize: Oleggi (USA)

Oleggi (USA) 2nd Place: Ozge Chaltakoğlu (Turkey)

Ozge Chaltakoğlu (Turkey) 3rd Place: Kami (Kazakhstan)

Kami (Kazakhstan) Hanam Friends Award: Ten Yujin (Ukraine)

Audience member Choi Ki-won shared,

“I was truly moved to see world-class influencers perform in Hanam. Their passion and the unity between dancers and audience created unforgettable memories.”

Hanam’s Vision as a Global Culture Hub

Hanam City hopes this event marks the beginning of its transformation into a global performance and cultural hub, in line with the development of K-Star World.

Mayor Lee Hyeon-jae stated,