There is a synergy in urban developments, events and tourism between Singapore and Hanam City, Korea according to the outspoken Hanam Mayor Lee Hyeon-jae

Hanam City has been on a fast track to become a future entertainment and tourism hub for Korea, based on being the K-pop capital of the world.

Hanem Mayor Lee Hyeon-jae visited Singapore from September 15 to 18, 2025, to learn about Singapore’s successful benchmarking in complex city development.

Hanam City Enspired by Singapore

Hanam Mayor Lee Hyeon-jae followed the suggestion of Vice President Choi Chang-gyu of the Korea Planning Association. He is also a professor at Hanyang University.

The idea was to study how a city’s development could include work, live, and play, which has been a global trend, and Singapore has become an excellent example of this. The purpose was to benchmark successful cases of mixed-use development.

Hanam City's Mayor Lee Hyeon-jae Eye-Opening Visit to Singapore

Key benchmarking points for this market include confirming the direction of K-Star World through by meetings with world-renowned city planning scholars in Singapore

Professor Lee Kwan-ok of the National University of Singapore, the world’s 8th-ranked university, explained at an on-site meeting: “Singapore is rapidly promoting mixed-use development because there are concerns about urban hollowing out if there are only performance halls and no residential facilities.”

In particular, he advised, ” Singapore’s eco-friendly mixed-use development by securing sufficient green space is similar to the situation of K-Star World, which has a green space ratio of 60% so that it will be a good reference.

“Accordingly, the mayor’s delegation visited key mixed-use development facilities such as large-scale performance halls, the Marina Bay Sands Hotel, and shopping malls.

The need for large-scale professional performance halls and their enormous economic impact was confirmed, and may be used in Hanam.

Singapore has several small and medium-sized performance halls with fewer than 2,000 seats, such as the Esplanade. However, to address the need for a professional performance hall that can accommodate large crowds, the country built a national stadium with a capacity of 55,000 seats.

In addition, a large performance hall with about 20,000 seats is planned for the new hotel being built close to Marina Bay Sands.

In March 2024, Singapore generated an amazing revenue of 75.2 billion won ($53.8 Miio) in ticket sales and 300,000 people in attendance with six concerts by the famous pop artist Taylor Swift.

Additionally, Coldplay and Lady Gaga concerts generated approximately 39.3 billion won in sales and over 100 billion won in tourism effects.

Hanam City's Mayor Lee Hyeon-jae Eye-Opening Visit to Singapore

The Success Strategy of Marina Bay Sands Singapore

The Marina Bay Sands Hotel, a symbol of Singapore, has contributed to increasing Singapore’s GDP by about 1% and increased annual tourism revenue by 25-30% since it opened in 2010 with a total of 2,561 rooms.

An executive of Sands Hotel said, ” We have attracted many people to the 5-star hotel with its beautiful and unique design, the infinity pool on the 57th floor, and the convention center. Marine del Ray reinvested the high profits from profitable facilities, such as the shopping center, into expanding the new hotel and building an additional 20,000-seat performance hall, ” explaining the secret to its success.

We learned about eco-friendly development cases that coexist with nature.

The Hanam Mayor visited Sentosa Island and learned about Singapore’s tourism development strategy that leverages its natural environment.

Sentosa Island is a popular tourist destination, attracting over 15 million tourists annually, and is also well-known as the home of the Capella Resort, which hosted the North Korea-US Summit.

Hanam Mayor Lee Hyeon-jae said after completing the benchmarking, “ Although Singapore is a small city-state, we have learned that it represents a global best practice in efficiently developing the land it has and well-distributing business, residential, and performance facilities throughout the city .”

Translating Singapore Sucess to Hanam City, Korea

He added, “ This experience will result in an essential reference for promoting large-scale projects in Hanam City, such as K-Star World , Gyo-san New Town, and Camp Colburn. ”

Meanwhile, key executives and staff members promoting major development projects in Hanam City, including Mayor Lee Hyeon-jae, Director of Urban Development Seo Gyeong-ho, and Director of Economic and Cultural Affairs Lee Young-soo, participated in this benchmarking.