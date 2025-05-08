Hanam City Where People Walk and Move Together

In the South Korea City of Hanam, people embrace movement in the form of walking as well as in movement for those who are disabled. Here, the city is inclusive, warm, and embracing for those who live here as well as those who visit.

Hanam City centers on the welfare of everyone, from those who walk the city to those who move through the city in wheelchairs, on scooters, and with walkers and canes. Here, the city administration takes care of looking after potential inconveniences in order to prevent everyday risks and make traversing the city safe for citizens and visitors, including making accommodating paths for everyone in the city.

The hand of administration is now reaching beyond simple service provision to policy design, operation, and changes in citizens and visitors’ activities, showing that “a city for all” is not just a declaration, but a real practice.

A City Where Everyone Moves Together

Mayor Lee Hyeon-jae of Hanam City said he believes that “a true community is one where walking and moving becomes a comfortable part of everyone’s daily life.” He works hard to:

“Create a Hanam where both the disabled and non-disabled can safely and happily move through the city.”

The Mayor guides his administration so it does not overlook even small inconveniences that mobility challenged individuals may encounter.

City Model Design Begins with the Heart

The city administration is laying the foundation for disabled people starting with building awareness by educating civil servants, citizens, and related organizations since 2019 in cooperation with the Hanam City Welfare Center for the Disabled. Although it is not mandatory education, the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the Korea Disabled People’s Development Institute directly discovered instructors from the region and provided education without a budget to 14 districts and 167 members of civic groups last year. This education, which was led by voluntary participation, shows the sincerity of regional welfare.

Through these efforts, this year, under the slogan, “Now, the time to move the heart” is gradually changing Hanam City into a place where everyone thrives and moves together.