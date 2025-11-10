Hanam City Pilots AI Crackdown System to Curb Illegal Motorcycles in Parks

Hanam City, led by Mayor Lee Hyeon-jae , has launched a pilot operation of an AI-based illegal motorcycle crackdown service aimed at enhancing pedestrian safety in Misa Forest Park . The trial was running from November 3 to 14 .

The project was selected as a finalist in the “2025 Data-Based Regional Problem Solving (Gonggam e-Full) Contest” hosted by the Ministry of the Interior and Safety. It seeks to create a safer and more pleasant walking environment by using artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor and deter unauthorized motorcycle access to pedestrian areas.

Smart AI System for Real-Time Detection

The newly installed AI enforcement CCTVs automatically identify motorcycles entering restricted zones by analyzing live video footage. Once detected, the system instantly recognizes the vehicle’s license plate number and records evidence of the violation.

A distinctive feature of the system is its immediate feedback mechanism. When an illegal motorcycle is detected, the license plate number is displayed on a large LED screen near the scene, allowing riders to see that their violation has been identified. At the same time, AI-powered speakers broadcast real-time voice alerts to warn offenders and nearby citizens.

To further enhance visibility at night, a smart projector displays visual warning messages on the ground, ensuring that both drivers and pedestrians are aware of enforcement activity.

Encouraging Voluntary Compliance

City officials expect that this three-dimensional notification method—combining visual, auditory, and spatial alerts—will not only strengthen enforcement but also encourage voluntary compliance among drivers.

During the two-week pilot period, Hanam City will analyze data such as the AI system’s detection accuracy, the reduction in illegal motorcycle incidents, and changes in citizen complaints. Based on these results, the city plans to expand the system citywide.

A Step Toward “People-Centered AI Administration”

Mayor Lee Hyeon-jae described the initiative as “a new attempt at smart administration to protect the safety of citizens rather than a mere crackdown on technology.” He added, “With LED displays, AI voice guidance, and nighttime projection features, citizens can experience enforcement firsthand.”

He further emphasized, “Going forward, Hanam City will use data and technology together with its citizens to solve local problems and advance as a people-centered AI administrative city.”