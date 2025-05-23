Hanam City Korea Welcomes Visitors to Enjoy Breathtaking Double Cherry Blossoms

From the double cherry blossoms of Misagyeongjeong Park, where a path of pink flowers blooms in layers, to the colorful tulips in Misagyeongjeong Park, both parks continue the spring spirit with their own landscapes and charms and are gaining attention as representative spring to summer flower spots in Hanam City visited by families and tourists one after another.

First, Misagyeongjeong Park, which can be reached in about 20 minutes by car from Gangnam, Seoul, has recently become a word-of-mouth sensation among tourists as a hidden cherry blossom spot in Korea. In the spring, it is easy to spot tourists of various nationalities taking groups on charter buses to take commemorative photos under the double cherry blossoms.

In order to further spread this interest, Hanam City has been consistently introducing double cherry blossom spots through its own promotional channels such as the official blog and Instagram, as well as through Gyeonggi Province’s Gyeonggi Tourism Platform. As a result, it has established itself as a ‘must-visit spring flower travel destination’ from both domestic and international visitors.

“This is a real photo zone.”

“This is my first time seeing such abundant cherry blossoms,” etc., various exclamations erupt at the scene, and the shutter sound and laughter never cease under the walking path where the petals are fluttering.

The double cherry blossoms of Misagyeongjeong Park are characterized by blooming later than the king cherry blossoms and continuing the lingering feeling of spring for a long time. The total 430,000 pyeong site is combined with a 100,000 pyeong lake, natural green space, and walking path, and the double cherry blossom trees lined up along the walking path behind Jojeongho Lake are loved as the main characters of this season.

The light pink petals that are layered over each other add a three-dimensional impression, creating a splendid photo regardless of the composition, and the moment when the afternoon sunlight seeps through the petals is a moving moment in itself.

Another famous spring spot, Misagyeong Lake Park, is also a place that is not to be missed during this time. The warm sunlight pouring down on the lawn is filled with laughter from families sitting on mats and children running around.

As part of the Beautiful Village Development Project, Hanam City is planting spring flowers such as tulips and daffodils throughout the park on a large scale, coloring the entire park in various colors according to the flow of the seasons. In particular, the sight of parents walking with strollers, children posing in front of flowers, and families taking a break while sharing snacks shows that this place is not just a simple park but has become a spring picnic spot in the city.

In addition, the Hanam City character award exhibition that was very popular last year was reinstalled at Misa Lake Park on April 19. Children will have an unforgettable experience making special memories of spring days with Hanam-ee and Bangul-ee at Misa Lake Park, where nature and art come together.

Misa Gyeongjeong Park and Misa Lake Park are adjacent to Olympic-daero, Jungbu Expressway, and Paldang Bridge, so they are also easily accessible by transportation. With ample parking space, a bicycle hiking course, a lawn square, and exercise facilities, families, groups, and tourists can leisurely enjoy the park.

Mayor Lee Hyeon-jae of Hanam City said, “The double cherry blossoms at Misa Gyeongjeong Park and the tulips at Misa Lake Park are downtown attractions that make spring in Hanam even more special,” and added, “We will continue to create beautiful spaces that citizens and tourists can enjoy in every season and develop Hanam into a city filled with leisure and emotion in everyday life.”