Hanam City in Korea Completes First Smart Shade City

Hanam City Mayor Lee Hyeon-jae has announced the completion of the nation’s first “Smart Shade City” by converting all shade shelters across the city to smart ones, making pedestrian travel within the city much more comfortable.

This project is part of a smart city strategy that goes beyond simple convenience facility expansion and aims to proactively respond to heat wave disasters by incorporating cutting-edge technology into urban infrastructure while structurally increasing citizens’ safety in their daily lives.

While many local governments have installed some smart shade shelters at crosswalks nd in downtown areas where there is a large floating population of people who live and work in the city away from their residence, Hanam City has gone one step further.

The existing 43 manual shades were completely demolished and replaced with smart ones, and 46 new ones were installed to actively reflect demands, converting all 373 shades to smart ones, making it the only 100% smart shade operation system in the country.

The existing manual shades were vulnerable to sudden weather changes such as typhoons and strong winds due to aging, so there were concerns about safety accidents when opening and closing them, and the repeated manual management was a huge burden on manpower and budget.

Amazing Technology Day and Night

On the other hand, smart sunshades detect temperature and wind speed and automatically open and close, and they use solar power to significantly reduce maintenance costs. They are also equipped with night lighting functions, making them a multi-functional living safety technology that ensures pedestrian safety.

In particular, 53 sunshades installed in children’s protection zones were replaced with highly visible yellow sunshades, further enhancing the safety of children walking to and from school. This is not simply a facility that provides shade, but a complex public facility that combines disaster response, traffic safety, and eco-friendly technology, suggesting a new public design model.

Mayor Lee Hyeon-jae of Hanam City said:

“This smart shade project is a representative example of Hanam-style smart administration that protects citizens’ daily lives with technology.”

“We will continue to expand smart infrastructure that considers citizens’ safety as well as management efficiency and the environment.”

This project was carried out through thorough administrative procedures such as demand surveys by jurisdiction, citizen petitions, and consultations with relevant departments and police stations. The installation areas were carefully selected by considering various factors such as sidewalk width, vehicle visibility, cityscape, and floating population, and a reserve quantity was also secured to respond to emergency petitions.

Hanam City has completed test operation and environmental maintenance of the smart shade, and full-scale operation is in effect until October 31.