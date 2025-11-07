Hanam City Fast-Tracks Seven Major Road Projects to Realize “30-Minute City from Seoul”

Hanam City is accelerating the construction of seven major metropolitan road networks, aiming to transform itself into a “30-minute city within Seoul’s reach” and a key transportation hub in eastern Greater Seoul. The road expansion initiative, backed by 326.7 billion won in investment from the Korea Land and Housing Corporation (LH) and Gyeonggi Housing and Urban Corporation (GH), accompanies the city’s existing five-line metropolitan railway plan.

The projects were reflected early in the Gyosan New Town metropolitan transportation improvement plan after active coordination between Hanam City and national agencies. Learning from past new town developments—where residents moved in long before transportation facilities were completed—the city is managing all railway and road infrastructure in an integrated manner through its New Town Promotion Task Force.

New Direct Route to Gangdong: Hwangsan–Choi Road

A new four-lane road linking central Hanam and Gyosan New Town to Cheonho-daero in Gangdong-gu is moving forward for 2032 completion. GH is finalizing its detailed design and has applied for an urban management plan amendment. Hanam is additionally requesting that the road be directly extended to Cheonho-daero, a move expected to ease chronic congestion at Hwangsan Intersection and significantly improve access for central-city residents.

Enhanced Western Connectivity: Faster Access to Songpa

Connectivity between western Hanam and Songpa-gu, Seoul, is set to improve dramatically.

Two major projects—the Dongnam-ro Connection Road (4 lanes) and the Seohanam-ro expansion (from 4 to 8 lanes)—are scheduled for completion by 2030. LH submitted related urban planning applications in August.

Once finished, average speeds on existing Seohanam-ro are projected to increase from 33.8 km/h to 36.4 km/h, and the travel distance to Central Veterans Hospital Station on Seoul Subway Line 9 will shorten from 4.5 km to 3.0 km. The new Dongnam-ro link, in particular, is expected to sharply improve access to Seoul for residents of Gam-buk and Choi-dong.

Further upgrades include partial widening around the Seohanam IC intersection and continued expansion toward the Chogwang intersection, expected to be complete by 2026.

New East–West Axis: Gaeksan Tunnel and National Route 43 Link

A new four-lane corridor connecting Gyosan District and National Route 43 is also in progress. The project includes construction of the Gaeksan Tunnel, which will directly link Chun-gung-dong and Cheonhyeon-dong—two areas currently separated by Mount Gaeksan. Scheduled for completion in 2031, the new route will shorten travel distance from 4.0 km to 2.5 km and form a new east–west arterial network when combined with the western road expansions.

Eastern Improvements: National Route 43 Widening

National Route 43, a key thoroughfare in eastern Hanam, will be widened from four to six lanes between Hanam IC and Hasangok Intersection. GH submitted the urban planning application in September. Hanam City is also pushing to extend the project to the Sangsangok-dong Corporate Relocation Complex to accommodate future demand.

Northern Road Measures Ahead of Seondong Bridge Construction

To reduce congestion from the planned Seondong Bridge, Hanam City will proceed with several supporting road works, including a Gangil IC bypass, expansion of Olympic-daero from eight to ten lanes, and construction of a new Misa IC ramp allowing direct access to Hanam from the Chuncheon direction. The investment for these improvements totals 42.2 billion won.

Toward a “30-Minute City”

Upon completion of all seven metropolitan road projects, Hanam’s traffic environment is expected to shift dramatically. Bottlenecks at Hwangsan Intersection and the Hanam IC entrance are projected to ease, while travel speeds on major routes—such as Seohanam-ro and Cheonho-daero—are forecast to improve significantly. Combined with five planned railway lines, the upgraded network will bring Hanam closer to its goal of becoming a true “30-minute city from Seoul,” solidifying its role as a major transportation hub in the eastern metropolitan region.

More on Hanam City.